Retired judge Mtshiya dies

Chief Court Reporter

Retired High Court judge, Justice November Tafuma Mtshiya has died.

He was 77.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba as the chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission, yesterday sent a condolence message to the Mtshiya family upon learning of the death of the former judge.

“The chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission; the Honourable Judges; the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission would like to express deepest condolences to the Mtshiya Family on the passing on of retired Judge Honourable Justice November Tafuma Mtshiya on August 28, 2023,” said Chief Justice Malaba.

“Our thoughts are with wife Mrs Tawona Mtshiya and children. May they find comfort in the Lord during this difficult time.”

Justice Mtshiya was born on November 11, 1946 in Shurugwi.

He studied Law at the University of Zambia. Upon graduation, Justice Mtshiya went into private practice before moving into the corporate sector where he held several positions.

During that period, he held directorship positions at the Zimbabwe Development Bank, Zimnat and United Sugar Refineries.

He then joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as the President of the Administrative Court in 2001.

In 2003, he was appointed Senior President of the Labour Court before being elevated to the High Court as a Judge in 2007.

Justice Mtshiya retired from the service in 2016 after serving 9 years on the High Court Bench.

The following year, Justice Mtshiya was to be appointed Acting Judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe to preside over matters in the Special Court for Income Tax Appeals and Fiscal Appeals.

Prior to his appointment to the High Court, Hon Mtshiya was an acting Judge of Appeal at the Lesotho Appeal Court.

He is survived by his wife Tawona and three children.

Mourners are gathered at number 45 Sloane Street, Highlands, Harare and funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.