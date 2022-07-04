Restless DeMbare fans call out Ndiraya

NO WAY OUT . . . Triangle defender Tawanda Chisi blocks Dynamos’ Nigerian forward Alex Orotomal in a tussle for possession during yesterday’s Castle Lager Premiership football tie at the National Sports Stadium. — Pic by Lee Maidza

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Triangle . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

DYNAMOS supporters yesterday broke into protest songs, reminding their coach Tonderai Ndiraya that he was standing on shaky ground, after the Glamour Boys had settled for the share of the spoils in a Castle Lager Premiership home match against Triangle at the National Sports Stadium.

Playing a day after defending champions FC Platinum had dislodged Chicken Inn from the apex, with a comprehensive 3-0 win at Luveve, Dynamos were always going to feel the heat.

But the Harare giants put up a decent performance although they could not find the back of the nets. The barren outing meant they continued losing ground in the title race, much to the disappointment of their faithful.

Dynamos fans were not happy that their team, which spent some weeks at the top during the first half of the season, is now five points adrift of the new leaders FC Platinum.

The DeMbare fans demonstrated their anger through protest songs, as they feel a change of fortunes is due, after dropping four points in the last two outings.

Ndiraya however remained calm and called for unity in his post match interview and for extended patience from the supporters, since the marathon is still a long way.

The former midfielder is confident the team will rediscover its mojo. Dynamos have not been consistent of late.

Last week they fell to a shock 0-1 defeat to Yadah at the same venue, while FC Platinum, who most of the DeMbare fans like to use as the yardstick in the championship race, have now notched up a six-game winning streak and are now firmly in control of the championship.

“Of course, sometimes when the team is expected to win and it doesn’t turn out that way, the fans are expected to react that way. But I think what is important is where we are and where we want to go,” said Ndiraya.

“It’s part of the game. If you look at where we are coming from, I think we just have to be happy that our team has progressed this far. That’s the progress that I’m happy about.

“We just have to keep the focus and keep putting in the shift and get things right in our next games. I think we have come a long way and I understand the reaction of the fans because of where we have been and where we are coming from.

“We have been in the lower half of the table for years and when the hopes are there that we can win something, and this weekend we fail to do so, you expect such a reaction from the fans.

“But what I like about the whole situation is the way the players reacted today. Amid all that pressure from the fans, they kept on pushing and if we can continue putting that fight in the next games to come, I’m sure we will come good.”

Generally, the Dynamos fans were in a mean mood yesterday. They even booed teenage winger Luke Musikiri after the 18-year-old had made some errors in his debut start in the Glamour Boys colours.

Scoring chances were few and far between at both ends of goal but Triangle nearly stole it early in the game when their forward Gerald Bero benefitted from a defensive mishap but his rising shot hit the crossbar and went over.

DeMbare, who played with black warm-up shorts after their alternative home reds had clashed with Triangle’s all-red strip, came back from the breather more energised but they could not convert their chances. Ralph Kawondera, who had directed a header just wide earlier on, had the best opportunity to score in the afternoon.

But Kawondera missed a sitter in the 66th minute after the goalkeeper, Geoffrey Chitsumba, had spilled the ball in his path in a desperate attempt to save a corner kick from a deflected shot. Kawondera hit the foot of the upright post from an angle, with the goal unattended.

Shadreck Nyahwa also fluffed a good opportunity after he was sent through on goal by Musikiri but the midfielder lacked the anticipation.

Second half substitute Issa Sadiki forced a good save from goalkeeper Chitsumba with a brilliant freekick from just outside the box after 72 minutes.

DeMbare goalkeeper Taimon Mvula was largely untested, although Triangle midfielder Russel Madamombe came closer to punishing his former paymasters late on. On a good day he could have buried it but Madamombe rushed a shot after getting to the end of a low cross by Bero.

Triangle coach Jairos Tapera was still satisfied with the point away from home, which kept them in the top five with 30 points.

“I think this is a very important draw away from home against Dynamos, who are one of the traditional big teams. Our boys showed character from the start up to the end. With luck we could have scored a goal, especially in the second half.

“But I am satisfied with the performance of our team. We are doing well in terms of build-ups and how these youngsters are responding to what we are doing at training,” said Tapera.

Teams:

Dynamos: T. Mvula, P. Jaure, S. Nyahwa (E. Katema, 68th min), F. Makarati, B. Mpofu, E. Jalai, K. Murera, R. Kawondera, L. Musikiri (I. Sadiki, 48th min), E. Paga (A. Orotomal, 78th minute), B. Antonio

Triangle: G. Chitsumba, J. Mukombwe, T. Musariri, T. Chisi, K. Gwao, T. Kabanda, E. Karembo, R. Madamombe (S. Verenga, 84th min), M. Ngwenya (D. Chirambamurivo, 65th min), D. Ngoma, G. Bero