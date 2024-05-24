Resilience of African people spurs development: VP Chiwenga

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

African people are driving positive change and showing the world the immense potential of the region, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said.

In the Vice President’s speech that was read on his behalf by Skills Audit and Development Minister, Professor Paul Mavima during the Southern Africa Youth Development Council Future Skills Summit in Harare yesterday, Dr Chiwenga applauded Africans for their resilience.

The conference was running under the theme “Promoting future skills development for industrialisation, entrepreneurship and innovation through regional value chains for cultural inclusivity and sustainable economic growth.”

“It is encouraging to note that even in the face of challenges, the resilient spirit of the African people continues to shine and spur development using the available limited resources,” said VP Chiwenga.

“Across the continent, we are witnessing inspiring examples of resilience, innovation, and determination. African entrepreneurs, artists, activists, and leaders are driving positive change and showing the world the immense potential of this diverse and dynamic region,” he said.