Research on sanctions impact, academics urged

The Herald

Gibson Nyikadzino Herald Correspondent

 

The Zimbabwe Citizens Forum (ZCF) pressure group has invited academics and researchers to revisit Zimbabwe’s post-independence history and document factors that have affected the country’s economic performance, chief among them sanctions.

 

ZCFs leader Cde Taurai Kandishaya said the group has enough resources to finance research around the impact of sanctions and revisiting the country’s economic history in what they have dubbed the Emotional Tour.

“History is very important and we all need to know where we came from. The Emotional Tour is inviting scholars, academics and researchers to visit places we feel the economy was injured. We are not looking at the liberation struggle where we used to visit Chimoio, Morogoro and Tembwe. The war continues. We are in a war situation and the war that we are in has to do with the economy.

 

“We have mobilised the resources for people to participate,” said Cde. Kandishaya.

 

He said ZCF focuses on the heroes that stand by the people and has no recognition of those who “forget to serve their own in search of pleasing foreign players.”

