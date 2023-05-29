Research must nurture a new generation of entrepreneurship

Sifelani Tsiko Innovations Editor

More efforts should be made to produce research outputs that develop entrepreneurial skills to leverage knowledge-based products, goods and services towards industrialisation and modernisation of the country, says University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Mapfumo.

Speaking at the opening of the 2023 edition of the Research Innovation and Industrialisation Week, Prof Mapfumo said it was important to link research to entrepreneurship to develop the economy.

“How do we nurture the new generation of industries and entrepreneurs? We stimulate, promote and reward research, we get research to the next level, that is, through innovation – creativity that brings money,” he said.

“Our people have never been taught how to make money, in fact, they are afraid of making money. They have been taught to support those that make money. We are therefore creating an innovation space for creativity, contextualising business propositions and understanding the demand and market of products and services, understanding the Intellectual Property of the innovations, and connecting to our peoples’ needs.

“We are also creating the capability for our own developmental trajectory to leapfrog towards our national vision 2030. In other words, we are finding our own quicker path to development.”

The UZ Research Innovation and Industrialisation Week which opened yesterday and ends on May 29 is being held under the theme: “Nurturing a new generation of industries and entrepreneurs towards Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030.”

This annual event aims to showcase various innovations, products, goods and services generated at the UZ’s research, innovation and industrialisation platforms.

“This has been inspired by the government of Zimbabwe’s Heritage-based Education 5.0 Philosophy. The philosophy pushes for the development of new competencies for generation of innovations and new industries and entrepreneurs,” said Prof Mapfumo.

“We are creating the evidence of benefits of Science, Technology and Innovation and this will motivate young people in primary and secondary schools to participate in building and maintaining a vibrant economy; complementing the Government’s mantra, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.”

Prof Florence Mtambanengwe, executive director of research and innovation said the event is a unique platform for communicating and showcasing innovative demand-driven research outputs and intellectual creations at the UZ.

Talented students and staff, graduate interns, emerging and senior researchers, and industry- and community-based innovators in collaboration with diverse partners are expected to showcase their outputs.

“We want to improve awareness and understanding of the critical skills and knowledge demands for the advancement of industrialisation and entrepreneurship,” she said.

“Through research outputs by academia, industry and society we also intend to increase the development, establishment and promotion of start-ups towards commercialisation and industrialisation of the university’s research and innovation outputs.”

An array of cutting-edge exhibitions including prototypes, models, designs and methods in the important sectors of Agriculture and Food Systems, Engineering, Mines and Mining Development, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Renewable Energy, Human and Animal Health, Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals among others, will be showcased.