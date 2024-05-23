Research, innovation to strengthen healthcare system: Dr Mombeshora

Remember Deketeke Herald Reporter

Resilient health systems can be achieved through concerted efforts, strong collaborations, health research, innovation and strong information communication systems, a Government official has said.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora, whose speech was read on his behalf by Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini at the third Allied Health Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe Annual Conference, said the attainment of universal health coverage is in line with Vision 2030.

The conference was running under the theme “Navigating Healthcare post Covid-19 Period.” It gave businesses and universities an opportunity to exhibit their products and services.

“Health professionals are the bedrock of our healthcare system,” said Dr Mombeshora.

“The impetus therefore is on all health regulators to ensure that health practitioners are adequately trained and compliant in as far as ethics, discipline, and competence is concerned,” he said.

The conference seek to foster industrial partnerships and collaborations, expand access to health through technology, enforce and reinforce proper ethical practices and compliance of practitioners, as well as to encourage research and innovation in Zimbabwe’s health sector.