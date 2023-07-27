Research and Development key to Zimbabwe’s development agenda

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

Research and development have the capacity to propel the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, and the nation at large to greater heights as the country moves towards achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Oppah Muchinguri -Kashiri has said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri made the remarks yesterday during her tour and engagements with various Defence industries companies exhibiting at the on-going International Defence Industries Fair (IDEF) Istanbul Türkiye.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri and her delegation took time to study and appreciate some innovations being undertaken by various Türkiye companies in research and development to enhance Türkiye’s home grown defence capabilities.

She said research and development was the solution to local problems, adding the fare had been an eye opener for solutions to security problems facing Zimbabwe.

‘’This is quite an eye opener for Zimbabwe to see what other countries are doing in supporting their local companies in coming up with home grown solutions to their defense and security challenges,” she said.

“A good example we have learn here in Türkiye, they are using their local resources to develop their defense capabilities through intensive research and development projects right from school to colleges and universities. Their defense forces are leading in this field and it’s very inspiring to us in Zimbabwe.”

IDEF is one of the four largest defence industry fairs in the world where International Defence Industry companies exhibit their products and share developments in global military technology.

It is organised under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, hosted by the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of National Defence, supported by the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Defence Industry Agency, under the management and responsibility of the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation and organized by TÜYAP Fairs and Exhibitions Organisation.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri is accompanied to the fair by senior officers from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, ministry officials and is also expected to make other key engagements of national interest with various stakeholders during the week.