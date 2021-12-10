Re-Opening of the American Corner Pemba

The Herald

U.S. Embassy in Tanzania

The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce the re-opening of its American Corner in Pemba, located inside the main the Public Library in Chake Chake, on Pemba Island, Zanzibar.  The Corner provides access to free computers with Internet access, EducationUSA advising, English clubs for students who are in secondary school, massive open online courses (MOOCs) for English teachers, information about U.S. exchange programs, and more!

Developed in partnership with the U.S. government, American Corners are locally led spaces that enhance educational opportunities, promote English learning, and encourage critical thinking and thoughtful discussion of issues by providing free access to unbiased information and Internet resources.  They are places where people can explore and be inspired by new ideas, skills, and opportunities that have the power to bring positive change.

Featuring Wi-Fi internet access, public access computers, and much more, the American Corner is free to use.  The Corner, which has been closed because of COVID-19 health and safety concerns is again open to the public Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m..  We remind visitors to practice healthy habits, including wearing masks when inside the space, washing hands, and not visiting when sick.

