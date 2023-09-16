Renowned academic Mandishona mourned

Sifelani Tsiko Innovations Editor

Scores of people thronged the Greendale Methodist Church in Harare yesterday for the funeral of one of Zimbabwe’s legendary intellectuals Dr Gibson Mandishona, who died on September 9 aged 83.

The eminent scientist, mathematician, statistician and musician was accorded a state–assisted funeral and will be laid to rest at his rural home in Chikwaka, a few kilometres east of Harare today.

Dr Mandishona, who was hailed for his humility, simplicity and innovations, was known for his charisma, curiosity, love for music and crinkling sense of humour.

Family members, relatives, business executives, academics, politicians, admirers and other notable people attended the ceremony.

Former Finance Minister and friend, Dr Herbert Murerwa, thanked the Government for according him a State-assisted funeral.

“He was a humble man. He had no class. He would intermingle with everyone right from a villager to academics and other high profile people,” he said. “Humility was the hallmark of his life. He was a very honest man. In all these years, l have known him, he was an honest man, soft spoken, thoughtful and all embracing.”

Dr Murerwa said Dr Mandishona developed a socialist consciousness very early in life and was always concerned about uplifting the poor.

“Very often he would say we should always be on the side of the poor and this is how this man was,” he said.

Politician and former legislator Tirivanhu Mudariki said: “He had a brilliant personality. He was a symbol of authentic patriotism. He committed class suicide to serve all people.

“He gave up good life and opportunities abroad to return home and serve his country. His legacy of hard work and intellectual prowess shall endure forever.”

Harare Institute of Technology vice chancellor Eng Quinton Kanhukamwe described Dr Mandishona as “a giant who ran his race with distinction.”

Former presidential chief of protocol, Ambassador Munyaradzi Kajese, said Dr Mandishona was a visionary leader and thinker.

“His contribution to Zimbabwe was enormous. He was a great visionary, someone who was ahead of his time. His contribution will live for ever and ever,” he said.

Dr Mandishona’s daughter, Mary-Ann, said of his father: “You loved us so fiercely and proudly. Your love gave us the best that life had to offer. Your love inspired us to work hard to accomplish our goals with clenched teeth determination. Your love encouraged us to forge our own paths.”

The multi-talented Zimbabwean scholar famed for his work on renewable energy, technology innovations, corporate management, township music, Shona poetry and for co-writing the song Zimbabwe with Bob Marley while he was still in Ethiopia working for the UN in the late 1970s, died after a stroke at Parirenyatwa Hospital aged 83.

Today, Dr Mandishona’s body will be taken for burial at his rural home at kwaGwamura in Chikwaka, about 50km or so from Harare.

Dr Mandishona was a recipient of numerous academic honours and he was set to be conferred with an honorary doctorate degree of the London Graduate School and the Commonwealth University of Business Arts and Technology for his lifetime achievements and contributions in October this year.

In 2021, Dr Mandishona was among outstanding Zimbabweans that were honoured by President Mnangagwa for excelling in various fields. He was honoured with the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Silver Medal Award during the 2021 Heroes and Defence Forces Day commemorations.

Dr Mandishona had vast interests in the field of technology innovations, corporate management, township music and Shona poetry read in schools in the country.

He was also instrumental in the establishment of ZimStat, SIRDC, ZIMRA and the Harare Institute of Technology.

Other accolades include a merit award of the Research Council of Zimbabwe, 2019 Board Chairperson of the Year for Higher Learning and Tertiary Institutions, an Institute of Corporate Directors award.

Dr Mandishona was the first board chairman of the Harare Institute of Technology and in the 1970s he once worked for the United Nations as a statistics and demography consultant.

He was active and globally recognised in the field of science and innovation especially in the field of renewable energy.

Dr Mandishona was born in Chegutu in 1940. After attending secondary school in Zimbabwe, he completed BSc (Hons) with majors in physics and mathematics.

During his student years at the University of Zimbabwe in the 1960s, he was part of the first student members of ZANU PF which organised peaceful protest activities against the racist Rhodesian regime.

He later attended UK universities and attained MSc and PhD degrees in mathematics at the universities of Kent and Nottingham respectively.

Dr Mandishona is survived by his four children – Taona (48), Mary–Ann (45), Anthony (43) and Tanya (35).