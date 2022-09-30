Relief for Nyagande community as Govt builds clinic

Victor Maphosa recently in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe

Nyagande community in ward 17, Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe (UMP) district will soon access health services closer to their homes after UMP Zvataida Rural District Council used devolution funds to finish the construction of Nyagande clinic.

Construction of the clinic started in the 1990s but had stalled due to a lack of funding.

However, the coming in of the Second Republic has seen stalled projects being funded, with some already complete.

The New Dispensation introduced devolution funds to local authorities, and local authorities are channelling these funds towards improving the livelihoods of the people.

After receiving their allocation UMP Zvataida RDC used part of the funds towards the completion of the Nyagande clinic structure and now.

On completion, the clinic will bring relief to the people who are currently walking for more than 20 km to the next clinic.

Beneficiaries of this clinic thanked Government, their local authority and also Zanu Pf legislator for Maramba Pfungwe constituency Cde Tichaona Karumazondo for channelling resources towards the construction of the health institution.