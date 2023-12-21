Relief for livestock farmers as dam water levels improve

Ashton Mutyavaviri

COMING on the backdrop of rising poverty deaths among cattle because of water and feed shortages, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority’s (Zinwa) revelations that dam water levels are rising countrywide have brought relief to many livestock farmers.

On Monday, Zinwa revealed on X (formerly twitter) that water levels in the dams had started to improve in response to the current rains.

“Water levels in the country’s major dams have started to increase as a result of the rains being received in different parts of the country in recent days. The national dam level average is now 74, 8 percent up by 0,89 percent since December 13, 2023,” Zinwa said.

Livestock Farmers Union chairperson Mr Sifiso Sibanda said the recent rains have brought the much-needed relief to farmers battling water scarcity after some areas received good rains.

“Most areas have improved a lot and we hope the situation continues to improve together with the pastures so that the recent mortalities do not recur. If we continue receiving the rains like this, then we will definitely survive the predicted drought,” observed Mr Sibanda.

He added that the prolonged dry spell and water shortages had been a cause for concern among farmers, with many struggling to maintain their crops and livestock. However, the recent downpours have brought a glimmer of hope, rejuvenating the parched lands and replenishing the vital water reserves.

He added that a sustained period of adequate precipitation would alleviate the water scarcity issues faced by farmers, emphasising the importance of adopting sustainable water management practices.

The increased water levels in the dams are expected to mitigate the immediate water scarcity issues, allowing farmers to irrigate their fields and ensure the survival of their crops. This development is also crucial for farmers heavily dependent on irrigation for their agricultural activities.

Zimbabwe Tobacco Growers Association (ZTGA) chairperson Mr George Seremwe urged farmers to be extremely extra cautious with their planning and water usages.

“Farmers should use the available water carefully and those with water holding structures should also plan accordingly to avoid losses so that when there are not enough rains, they will supplement with water drawn from their dams or boreholes,” said Mr Seremwe.

He challenged tobacco growers to quickly finish planting their crop and work on harvesting water for use in the event of a dry spell.

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust (TFUT) president Mr Victor Mariranyika concurred urging farmers to embrace climate change mitigating methods such as water harvesting.

“More dams should be constructed on farms to complement the existing ones. Clear sand deposits and seal leakages. Farmers must conserve water for winter cropping. This must start now,” said Mr Mariranyika.