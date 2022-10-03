Relegation battle hots up

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

THE relegation battle is shaping up in the Castle Lager Premiership football with some of the teams picking up maximum points at the weekend.

Tenax and Harare City posted victories, winning against Yadah and Black Rhinos respectively.

CAPS United – who are 13th placed – picked up crucial maximum points when they beat Triangle 2-1 at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Green Machine now have 34 points and are in a better position than they were before the victory against Triangle.

ZPC Kariba sunk further when they were hammered 3-0 by Ngezi Platinum at Baobab. Although they remained in 14th position with 29 points, Rodwell Dhlakama’s side are now one point ahead of Tenax.

Tenax have managed seven points from their last three games. On Friday they stunned Yadah in their own backyard at the National Sports Stadium.

Taurai Mangwiro troops bounced back to their winning ways after seven matches. The council side’s last victory was on July 16 against Triangle at home.

But on Saturday at Vengere in Rusape, Harare City showed strong resolve to survive relegation when they came from behind to snatch an important win courtesy of goals from Stanley Masukuta and Emmanual Ziocha.

The Sunshine Boys are 16th placed with 27 points. But there was no joy for Bulawayo City and Whawha who failed to pick up any points at home. Bulawayo City were thrashed by Chicken Inn 3-0 while Whawha lost to Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0.