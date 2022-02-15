Editorial Comment: Reject puppets, tarnished politicians

President Mnangagwa greets Zanu PF supporters on arrival for a star rally at Epworth High School in Harare on Saturday. — Picture Believe Nyakudjara.

The Epworth mega-rally addressed by President Mnangagwa last Saturday came at a correct setting that laid bare the treachery of the opposition in Zimbabwe’s political space.

Takeaways on the socio-economic and political state of that constituency in Harare’s Metropolitan province were many.

However, the characteristic highlight was the reality that Zanu PF under the guidance of President Mnangagwa is ready to get the people’s mandate and administer urban constituencies with precision than what the opposition has done.

In driving his point home, the President said the country’s Western-sponsored opposition will never rule Zimbabwe because their puppetry was apparent to everyone.

By puppets, President Mnangagwa meant those in the opposition who steer the interests of foreigners at the expense of the country’s hard-won independence that ushered Zimbabwe’s nationalist democracy.

He meant those that have attacked the interests of Zimbabwe after receiving money. He meant those who are not loyal to the national flag and also who are disrespectful of the nations’ values.

His expression came ahead of the March 26 by-elections in the National Assembly and local authority ward levels. It was not only an expression, but counsel to the electorate that they have to give a mandate to the party that cares for their interests. This party can only be Zanu PF.

Actions by those who have, without shame, shown their puppetry are glaring and their willingness to continuously inflict damage is never-ending.

For example, the local health delivery system in Harare’s clinics have collapsed under the administration and watch of the opposition.

Residents in many locations have been burdened by the lack of potable water, poor road network, effluent discharge and uncollected refuse while they remain committed to paying their rates. Infrastructure has dilapidated, too.

Their puppetry is now exposing their incapacity to deliver after once touting themselves as formidable. They are now battling with the truth, without success.

Taking sides with the former coloniser to disrupt the smooth operations that had been set by Zanu PF appeared a noble act, but there is no nobility in seeking power that destroys what was a product of a hard-won struggle. Under Zanu PF, the status of Harare was a jewel dear to all residents.

Harare, the capital city that has been run by the opposition for over two decades now, has now had its Sunshine City status damaged by the opposition through corruption, lack of organisation, deception of the electorate and failure to meet their needs.

Instead of taking responsibility for their failures, the opposition in their many variants have blamed the central Government for their neglect of the people.

The opposition’s failure to resuscitate Harare Metropolitan Province’s glory is a testimony to how difficult it is to operate under a sanctions restricted space which they invited. It is vindicating Zanu PF and what it has been saying over the two decades.

But by going to Epworth, President Mnangagwa was keen to show the electorate that Zanu PF sympathises with their plight and no matter how the opposition has neglected them, they can bond a new social-contract that will fulfil their expectations in voting Zanu PF.

The people have become conscious and aware that their interests are not anywhere on the menu of the opposition that spends time strategising how it can damage their expectations than repair them.

Going to Epworth was also reflective that the party’s candidate Cde Zalerah Makari is an ambassador borne out of the party’s deliberate policy on letting the women take that leading role in fixing the problems created by the opposition.

For the electorate to see the return of the glory of Harare’s Sunshine City status and making it a World Class City by 2025, a relationship with Zanu PF should be part of that equation.

For residents in Epworth and the greater Harare to have decent housing and have title to their properties, that can only be done through having a relationship of development with Zanu PF.

It has been and will remain the party which is sensitive to the needs of the people in both the urban and rural areas.

The constituents in Epworth need to reject opposition puppets and their tarnished politicians in the forthcoming by elections. This will send a clear message on what such puppets should also expect in the 2023 harmonised elections, a total embarrassment from the electorate.

In the Government’s blueprint, the National Development Strategy 1, Zanu PF has reiterated its concern to improve the livelihoods of the people. It is not prudent in democracies like Zimbabwe to continue voting the puppet opposition into office when people end up suffering.

Voting is an identity for the people who yearn for development and who look forward to political party that respects their needs.

To get these expectations, the puppet opposition should be rejected.