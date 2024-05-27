Rehabilitation of Harare-Nyamapanda highway on the cards

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Government will soon start the rehabilitation of the Harare-Nyamapanda highway.

A contractor has already been identified and is expected to start working on the road next month.

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona said this while addressing Mutoko residents during a Zanu PF inter-district meeting held in Mutoko recently.

Besides rehabilitating the highway, Government will also transform the Nyamapanda Border Post into a world-class port of entry.

“President Mnangagwa, who is a listening President, has heard all your concerns with regards to the rehabilitation of the Harare-Nyamapanda highway. When we came to Mutoko, we used this road and it has many patches. While roads can be patched, this one now needs proper rehabilitation.

“So we are planning to work on this road from E.D Mnangagwa Road, formerly Enterprise in Harare, up to Nyamapanda. We will not end there, we will also upgrade the Nyamapanda Border Post and make it a world-class port of entry.

“We will upgrade the boarder in the same way done at the Beitbridge and Forbes Border Posts. I am not saying this to look for votes, elections are over and President Mnangagwa is fulfilling the promises he made when he assumed office,” said Minister Mhona.