Rehabilitation of 43 km Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe Road begins

Freeman Razemba in Shurugwi

The rehabilitation of the 43 km Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe Road is now underway following a groundbreaking ceremony which was held this morning in Shurugwi.

Government recently entered into a partnership with Road Trackers Construction (RTC) for the rehabilitation of the 43 km Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe Road.

The project scope will include the construction, upgrading and widening of the 43 km Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe road which links Beitbridge Border Post with Gweru, Kwekwe, Chegutu, Kadoma, Chinhoyi, Karoi and Chirundu Border Post. The work will be carried out over 12 months.

The Second Republic has made rebuilding the critical road network a priority and the programme was accelerated in 2021 when urban roads were declared a state of disaster, allowing direct central Government work to be done in areas traditionally left to local authorities.

Private-public partnerships have been successful in several areas, including the major upgrade of the Beitbridge Border Post.

This morning the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona and the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Ncube led senior Government officials and conducted a groundbreaking ceremony in Shurugwi.