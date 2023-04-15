Register with NPPO to access EU market, chilli growers told

Edgar Vhera Agriculture Specialist Writer

THE Government has challenged growers and packers of fresh chilli fruits to register with the National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO) to enable them to export their products to European Union (EU) markets without hassles.

The call comes on the backdrop of the suspension of Zimbabwe’s fresh chilli exports in July 2022 after the EU block introduced measures to control the false codling moth (FCM) and the fall armyworm (FAW) pests.

To re-access the EU market for fresh Capsicum fruits, the country needs to comply with the Commission Implementing (EU) 2019/2072, as well as 2021/2285 together with 2022/959 and 2018/638/EC.

In a press statement on the phytosanitary and bio-security requirements for the export of fresh fruits of Capsicum to the EU and United Kingdom (UK) dated March 29, the Government urged fresh chilli growers and packers to register with NPPO in order to access the EU and UK markets easily.

“The Government calls upon all growers and packers of the fresh chilli fruits to register with the NPPO, herein called the Plant Quarantine Services Institute (PQSI), so as to avoid cases of non-compliant shipments, which might end up being rejected or destroyed at destination markets if phytosanitary standards are not met.

“Furthermore, exporters must comply with the laid down plant bio-security processes including the addendum of the additional declarations to show integrity and honesty in accordance to the national and international obligations,” said the statement.

Clearing agents and freight forwarders, as key stakeholders in the export value chain must comply with the country’s phytosanitary requirements and that of the destination market, said the statement.

The Government strictly warned cross border traders who were forging phytosanitary documents to immediately stop the practice and comply with the Plant Pest and Diseases regulations, laws and orders.

The statement disclosed that Zimbabwe was not a pest free country, neither had it pest free areas nor pest free production places for FAW and FCM, leaving the use of systems approach (SA), as the best option to eliminate pests of concern in exported fresh Capsicum fruit consignments.

“The PQSI remains the key entity offering trade facilitation services in the country on plant health inspection, certification and the issuance of plant passports (phytosanitary certificates),” added the statement.

The Capsicum fruits originating from Zimbabwe can be exported to the EU and UK, as Capsicum fresh, dried and brined fruits.

The EU has strengthened their bio-security on FCM and FAW and many other harmful invasive species through its gazetted Plant Health Law and the Commission implementing regulations. These have affected the ordinary export of fresh Capsicum fruits and other dried fruits from third world countries, Zimbabwe included.

“Zimbabwe NPPO worked on SA procedures in order to re-secure the EU market for fresh Capsicum fruits, which the EU has since acknowledged in November 2022.

“The SA procedures require that growers are registered for product traceability and that documented evidence demonstrating effectiveness of the management processes to eliminate FCM and FAW are communicated in advance to the trading partners before shipment of product, continued the statement.