Register to vote, defeat stooges: President

Thupeyo Muleya and Africa Moyo

Zimbabweans must register in their numbers and vote resoundingly for the ruling Zanu PF in next year’s harmonised elections to defeat Western-sponsored stooges, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President also called on all party members to desist from engaging in political violence, saying when they come across people with a violent disposition, they should just offer them a glass of water and direct them to pass.

President Mnangagwa made the remarks while addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters at Dulivhadzimu Stadium after commissioning the Beitbridge Border Post modernisation project.

“We will be going to elections next year, as you have heard Vice President Chiwenga speaking,” he said.

“We are very proud of Matabeleland South province because you always deliver. Munorakasha tumwe tuparty tunomukamuka, saka yatova tsika kuno kuMat South yekungogona (You always defeat these political parties that just mushroom. It has become a tradition for this province to do well).

“In fact, Matabeleland South and Mashonaland Central provinces are the best in delivering votes for our party in all elections. These votes come from the majority of you people who are gathered here today and I urge you to continue to vote for the revolutionary party.

“You support Zanu PF whole-heartedly and we hope that next year you will stay true to your tradition of delivering. So for us to do that and maintain our dominance, let’s have people registering as voters and to vote them to vote for Zanu PF.”

President Mnangagwa said every day, every week, and every year, more people were turning 18, making them eligible to vote for Zanu PF.

He said while the war of liberation left many people dead while others were injured, some of them seriously, Zimbabweans have an easy task of just putting an X during the next elections.

“No one has ever broken sweat by casting a vote, unlike what the country’s liberators went through.

“Let’s go out and vote,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Don’t be that generation which will be remembered for voting stooges of Western countries.

“We will be doing this for future generations to come. Be the epitome for future generations and this is a duty on your shoulders. It’s a burden you must carry and I am happy you have the capacity to deliver.”

President Mnangagwa reassured Zimbabweans that none will die of hunger as the country had adequate food stocks from previous yields.

Erratic rains affected yields in the 2021/2022 cropping season and some regions did not get decent harvests.

Turning to development, President Mnangagwa said when Western countries imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe at the turn of the millennium, the plan was to cripple the economy so that citizens would revolt against the ruling Zanu PF Government.

The plan failed to materialise and now, through the “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe liyakiwa ngabanikazi balo” mantra, Zimbabwe was on a development path using its own resources.

“We are a people’s Government and a Government of the people; we will keep building all the places. We have constructed the road between Harare and Beitbridge, which is almost complete.

“So, we have directed the Transport Minister (Felix Mhona) to give focus on the road that links Beitbridge and Victoria falls. The country is built and ruled by its owners,” said President Mnangagwa, to applause.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga reiterated that Zanu PF’s candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections is President Mnangagwa.

He also called on party supporters to vote for the party in numbers.

Zanu PF national Chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri encouraged supporters to vote for the ruling party.

She called on the party to strengthen its cells so as to audit the number of its supporters.