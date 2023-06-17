Register for Shisha growing, farmers urged

Edgar Vhera Agriculture Specialist Writer

Farmers willing to grow shisha tobacco have been called on to register for the 2023/24 season.

Cavendish Lloyd is so far the only merchant registered by the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) for shisha production.

In a recent announcement, the company said the registration requirements included being a registered grower and production records of at least three years.

“Farmers must be able to grow and have the facilities to handle at least five hectares. They must be located in the slower-growing areas of Goromonzi, Marondera, Macheke, Headlands and Rusape,” said the statement.

Farmers should also be able to fund operational costs from land preparation, planting and fertilisation up to first reaping.

“Cavendish Lloyd will provide; shisha seedlings and agronomic services, funding after the first reap until the sales of the crop and guaranteed off-take of everything,” the statement said.

Addressing farmers recently, Cavendish Lloyd agronomist Mr Josh Makwenje said shisha was a flue-cured tobacco produced under different agronomic practices all designed to influence nicotine and sugar levels.

He said shisha does well in slow-growing areas of Marondera and Macheke. In fast-growing areas of Karoi and Banket the crop may develop spots and this affects quality and the producer price.

Mr Makwenje said no topping, double population and fertiliser regime separates shisha from normal flue-cured tobacco.

“Shisha has a very low nicotine content (below one percent) and high sugars levels (25 percent). Unlike 15 000 plants per hectare for normal flue-cured tobacco, under shisha we double this amount with the aim of ensuring that they compete for the nutrients, hence reducing the nicotine levels,” added Mr Makwenje.

“The other difference is in fertiliser applications as in normal tobacco farmers use up to 100 units, while for shisha we recommend 37, 5 units in total and this is aimed at reducing the nicotine in the leaf,” continued Mr Makwenje.

“The plant develops 25 to 30 leaves that are all reaped with no concern on leaf size,” Mr Makwenje said.

On the first day of shisha trading 7 233 kilogrammes of the leaf were sold at an average price of US4, 40 per kg.

The shisha average price of US$4, 40 is 33 percent higher than the current flue-cured tobacco price of US$3, 02.