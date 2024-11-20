Regional leaders convene for SADC Extraordinary Summit

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

Leaders from across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have convened at the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden for the SADC Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government to discuss the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

SADC chairman President Mnangagwa is headlining the summit, which aims to highlight the bloc’s commitment to addressing regional challenges.

Among the attendees is Botswana’s newly elected President Duma Gideon Boko, participating in his first SADC engagement since assuming office.

Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina is also here while South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa is being represented by his deputy Paul Mashatile.

Zanzibar’s President Hussein Mwinyi is representing Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The event commenced with a group photo of the Heads of State and Government, followed by the singing of Zimbabwe’s national anthem by a choir as the leaders settled inside the venue.

The gathering underscores SADC’s unified commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region.

As the leaders engage in crucial discussions, the focus remains on crafting collective solutions to the pressing issues facing the DRC and the broader southern African region.