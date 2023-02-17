Regional cooperation tops AU summit agenda

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

REGIONAL integration and cooperation will be top of the agenda when African leaders, including President Mnangagwa, meet this week in Addis Ababa Ethiopia for the 36th Ordinary session of the African Union (AU).

Running under the theme; “The year of AfCFTA. Acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area Implementation”, the summit will explore ways to deepen regional integration and trade.

The African Continental Free Trade Area seeks to eliminate barriers to trade in Africa, in so doing reducing poverty through improved intra-African trade.

To achieve this, the continent has embarked on the gradual elimination of tariffs on 90 percent of goods, and the reduction of barriers to trade in services aimed at increasing Africa’s income by $450 billion by 2035.

The successful implementation of the AfCFTA will lead to the creation of more decent jobs, improved welfare and better quality of life for all citizenry, and sustainable development.

Beyond the policy transformation and reforms, the AfCFTA seeks to ensure inclusion of women and youth, particularly those in rural areas, the development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and overall industrialisation of the continent.

The AfCFTA is envisaged to be the largest free trade area since the formation of the World Trade Organisation given Africa’s current population of 1,2 billion people which is expected to grow to 2,5 billion by 2050.

The AU summit, which is constituted by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government’s is the supreme policy and decision-making organ whose responsibility is to determine policies, establish priority areas and adopt the annual programme.

It also monitors the implementation of its policies and decisions.

The 2023 summit was preceded by the 45th Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representative Committee which is constituted of Ambassadors accredited to the continental body.

It was subsequently followed by the 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council comprising Ministers of Foreign Countries from Member States.

Zimbabwe was represented at the meeting on Wednesday by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava.

In his address, Minister Shava commended the PRC and the African Union Commission for their work to ensure that the continent attains its continental development blueprint Agenda 2063.

He said Zimbabwe applauds efforts being made to operationalise the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as its strengthening to address future epidemics on the continent.

“Zimbabwe welcomes the efforts being undertaken to operationalise the Africa CDC as indicated in the Report of the Subcommittee on Structural Reforms.

“We advocate for the strengthening of the Africa CDC to enable it to deal with future epidemics on the Continent. In that regard, this process should be expedited to accommodate the amended mandate of the Africa CDC,” said Minister Shava.

He said Zimbabwe appreciated the AU Commission’s fact-finding mission to the Harare-based Africa Centre for Fertiliser Development.

“The Mission concluded that an ACFD with a redefined mandate and clear objective would be critical in accelerating and strengthening the resilience of agriculture and food systems on the continent. In that regard, we look forward to a second AUC Mission so that the Centre is integrated into the funding mechanisms of the AU,” he said.

“Allow me to express my heartfelt appreciation to the Sub-Committee on Refugees for the donation of US$150 000 to assist in responding to the devastation caused by Cyclone Eloise and Tropical Storms Chalene and Ana that affected Zimbabwe. This support will go a long way in providing the affected communities with their basic needs.”

Some of the issues the Summit will have to deal with include security issues in the continent that includes renewed clashes in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Summit is also expected to elect a new chairperson as Senegal President Macky Sall’s term ends.

In steering the AU, President Sall has been unequivocal in condemning Illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and called for their unconditional removal.

The summit will also welcome a new Bureau of the Pan African Parliament led by Chiefs Council president Fortune Charumbira following its election last year.