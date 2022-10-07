Reggae artiste spices up Freeman album launch

Jamaican reggae musician Chris Martin (left) is welcomed by Freeman at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday

Arts Reporter

Visiting Jamaican reggae musician Christopher Martin says he is happy to be back in Zimbabwe for the “David and Goliath” 13 track- album launch by Zimdancehall singer Freeman HKD.

Chris Martin as he is known by his legion of fans, arrived yesterday afternoon and was welcomed by Freeman and his fans.

The duo is set to share the stage as they perform their song, “Zimbabwean Queen” from the upcoming album tomorrow at Alex Sports Club in Harare.

The song was first released to fans via social media yesterday and has so far received overwhelming responses.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, musician Freeman said was ready for the show.

“I am happy that the day has finally come. I will be sharing the stage with Chris Martin and its confirmed that we will play the song together,” he said.

“Plans to shoot the video also are underway. Yesterday, it was a teaser testing the waters.”

He said the event will also see local acts such as Kikky, Baba Harare, Nyasha David, Leo Magoz, Bazooka, SaintFloew, Trevor D and Mbeu among others, performing.

“I have my friends in music who are also supporting me during this launch. The event will be hosted by media personality Chamvary and Merciless Zimbabwe. We also have disc jockeys on deck who include Spice, Garry B, Etherton B, Godfather Templeman and Tanaman among others,” said Freeman.

Commenting on his social media page on why he named the album “David and Goliath”, Freeman said: “Through this album I pray that we challenge ourselves to do better in fighting the various ‘Goliaths’ that we face.”

“May it be a moment that allows communities, families and stakeholders to sit down and tackle the challenges being faced by young adults who are addicted (in many forms), depressed and on the verge of committing suicide,” he explains.

“This is not just an album, but a conversation for us all. Therefore, as they all say, let the music speak, behold I present you the album “David and Goliath”.

The “Gomba” hit maker said all songs will be available on digital stores.

“The whole album will be out midnight (6 October) and will be on Vevo, Apple, Spotify, Vevo, Deezer, YouTube and Audiomack among others. The concert launch is part of celebrating it,” he said.

Some of the songs on the album to look forward include the title track “David and Goliath”, “Komborera”, “Ndibvunzewo”, “Mukuru”, “Mjolo”, “Distance” featuring dancehall singer Poptain, “Chitsike”, “Vakomana VeDrip”, “Maruva”, “Nizabwela” featuring Towela, “Wakadyiswa’ featuring Nyasha David and “Yeah Yeah”.