Reforms: ED reassures nation

23 May, 2019 - 00:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Reforms: ED reassures nation President Mnangagwa

The Herald

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has assured the nation that people should not panic over economic reforms which have seen prices of fuel going up since the Government is working on addressing the challenges.

Briefing journalists after the Zanu-PF Caucus in Harare yesterday, the party’s chief whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi said the President had indicated to the caucus that the challenges were temporary.

“The President assured members that people will not starve since the Government is working on providing enough food for each household,” Cde Togarepi  said.

The President, he said, had indicated that Government was working on modalities to set up people’s shops in all the 10 provinces which will sell subsidised  products.

“The Government through the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is setting people’s shops so that they will access commodities at cheaper prices,” he said

“The President told the National Assembly members to convey this message to their respective constituencies.

“The people should understand Government’s position on current economic reforms.

“He said the challenges are a phase which will pass,’’ said Cde Togarepi.

The President also urged National Assembly members to identify families in need of food aid in their constituencies.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting