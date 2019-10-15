Reform agenda on course — Mthuli

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

Government has made considerable progress in implementing reforms under the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), especially on the alignment of laws, currency reforms and infrastructure development, setting the stage for economic rebound from next year.

This was said by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube in a document titled, “Key milestones and progress on policy reforms”.

“Implementation of reforms outlined in the TSP is on course, with notable milestones on fiscal consolidation, monetary policy restoration, liberalisation of the foreign exchange market, structural and governance reforms, re-engagement, investment promotion and support for the productive sectors.

“These reforms are at different levels of implementation, but all present a strong foundation for economic rebound in 2020 and beyond,” said Prof Ncube.

He said Government recognises the importance of transforming governance systems including the rule of law, freedoms of expression and association, respect for human and property rights, and zero tolerance to corruption, among others.

Prof Ncube said progress has been made in the areas of aligning laws to the Constitution, with 159 laws out of 206 having been aligned.

The process is aimed at guaranteeing constitutional provisions, fundamental rights and freedoms.

Further, Government has set up and operationalised all independent constitutional commissions mandated to promote good governance.

The commissions are Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, National Prosecuting Authority, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Zimbabwe Gender Commission, Zimbabwe Land Commission, Zimbabwe Media Commission, and the Judicial Service Commission.

The 2019 Budget has allocated $202 million to the institutions “for their operations and capacitation”.

“Establishment of these commissions have seen some progress in the areas of fighting corruption with many cases now being dealt with by ZACC, robust systems for planning and executing elections as demonstrated during the 2018 harmonised general elections, reconciliation and bringing together of different political parties to discuss national issues, through the political dialogue,” said Prof Ncube.

As part of efforts to reform the political environment, the Maintenance of Peace and Order Bill that repeals the Public Order and Security Act (Posa), awaits Presidential assent.

Government has also enforced the retirement policy by retiring staff that had reached 65 years and those without required qualifications, among other measures.