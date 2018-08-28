Reflections on the Zim we want

Elliot Ziwira Senior Writer

I magine how formidable our fortress against outside interference would be daughter of my mother if we combined the resilience in you, coupled with that motherly glow of yours with our revolutionary brother’s rock stead inclination, and merge it with our little brother’s intellect and inquisitive mettle, our great chum’s business acumen and our mother’s never-say-die spirit.

Don’t you think we are much stronger together than we can ever be as individuals? Look how far we have travelled; how we have toiled, bruised and endured in the hope that outcomes will change for us. Isn’t it time now that the trees of Eden bore fruits for all of us as our great nation repositions itself for a rebound?

Dear friend, fellow countryman and kinsman, has it ever occurred to you that harbouring vengeance in your heart doesn’t only make you impervious to forgiveness, but hurts you even more, because you cannot also forgive yourself?

If you fail to forgive yourself, then naturally, you suffer the most, for a man who constantly engages in mortal combat against himself as a way of dealing with past hurts does not only inflict pain on himself, but the resultant scars will always be evident years after his demise.

He leaves behind a legacy of pain.

Don’t be that man or that woman son/daughter of my mother, who engages in a losing battle against himself/herself, for when he/she looks in the mirror, he/she sees a man of colour, a white man, a zanu-pf member, an MDC Alliance member or any other opposition supporter, instead of seeing a Zimbabwean.

As President Emmerson Mnangagwa (pictured)has always said and reiterated in his inauguration speech as the torch-bearer of the Second Republic of Zimbabwe on Sunday August 26 at the National Sports Stadium, much to the delirium of thousands of Zimbabwe’s citizenry whose palpable hope pervaded proceedings, unit is the key to our prosperity as a nation.

“Now is the time for us all to unite as a nation and grow our economy. Let us courageously and diligently embark on a shared journey towards the realisation of our national vision to transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy, with increased investment, decent jobs, broad-based empowerment, free from poverty and corruption by 2030,” President Mnangagwa implores.

Indeed, we should embrace each other as a nation regardless of political affiliation, creed or religious background as siblings are wont to. Harnessed to the cart of our common good, we should pull in tandem with our individual capacity, for it is that which inspires pride in us as a people and fosters the preservation of the gains of our liberation struggle; knowing that constructive divergent views do not constitute enmity.

President Mnangagwa’s dream has always been unity, prosperity and peace for his people as it is this that consolidates the economic freedoms enshrined in the revolution, which, however, seems to be under siege as a result of individuals who always think that they are the alpha and omega of all that is Zimbabwean, forgetting that this sod of soil belongs to all of us.

“The vision of a new and prosperous Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe we want, is a shared one and transcends political party lines. As your President, I pledge to act fairly and impartially, without fear or favour, as a President of all Zimbabweans.

“I am your listening President, a servant leader. In this vein, those who will occupy public office at any level, under my Government will be required to exercise servant leadership in the execution of their duties and to be humble and responsive in their interactions and dealings with the citizenry,” he said.

There is no other country for us, except Zimbabwe, our Zimbabwe. With a listening leader in our President, who believes that politics impinges on progress and that individuals are weaklings as compared to all of us combined, the Promised Land is already in sight.

It is up to us as Zimbabweans to put shoulders to the wheel of our fortunes and debar outside meddling, which can only put us asunder and delay our arrival at the beckoning golden future time.

Reminding us of that momentous journey that we undertook together to lift the lid from the crux of our bottled story, our servant leader humbly submitted:

“Following my commitment to open up the democratic space, the period since that special day on 24th November 2017, has indeed been momentous. In just nine months, we have birthed a new Zimbabwe and forged a different path for our nation. A path full of freedoms, democracy, transparency, love and harmony. A path of dialogue and debate. A path of unity, peace and development.”

Indeed, fellow countryman ours has been a long journey of toil, but in the last nine months we cannot begrudge the fact that democratic spaces have been opened to accord us all a chance to interact among those of our political ilk and those from across the political bar. The harmonised elections of July 30 are a true reflection of the opening up of democratic space, and truly the President is on point when he says:

“These were elections in which all parties were free to campaign in all areas of the country; elections in which competing ideas were discussed and debated, freely and openly.

“I took it upon myself to preach the message of peace, non-violence, harmony, love and unity, before, during, and after the elections.”

It is prudent upon us all as Zimbabweans to put politics behind us, because the winner in the elections is Zimbabwe, the winner at the Constitutional Court is Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe is all of us put together as a nation.

As the President says: “We have indeed endured; we have toiled; and now, as we walk in unity, the path that lies ahead, we will reap a better and more prosperous future.”

Our endurance, our toils should now come to fruition, but expecting that it will happen overnight and without our input is rather tempting fate knowing that we’ll simply lay the blame on someone else. It is our responsibility to work towards the realisation of the Zimbabwe we aspire for.

Indeed, tomorrow can only be brighter! And take heed the President speaks:

“As I have repeatedly said in the past months, real change does not happen overnight. However, inspired by our national anthem, we must work together, nothing is beyond our reach. With love and unity, we will reach the Promised Land, we will build the Zimbabwe we all want, brick upon brick, stone upon stone.

“To all my colleagues and other political parties who contested in the just ended harmonised elections, especially those represented in Parliament, I exhort us to commit ourselves to collectively develop our motherland. We are all Zimbabweans; what unites us is greater than what could ever divide us.”

Such powerful words, such selflessness, such commitment to the will of the people should inspire us all because Zimbabwe is our Motherland. We know no other!