Redwing rescue efforts in full swing

A rescue team works on retrieving 15 artisanal miners who are trapped underground at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga, near Mutare in Manicaland Province yesterday. — Pictures: Tinai Nyadzayo

Luthando Mapepa

Mutare Bureau

Efforts to rescue 15 artisanal miners trapped underground at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga, north of Mutare, resumed yesterday as the ground stabilised, amid hopes that they could be rescued alive.

The miners were trapped after a shaft collapsed on Thursday as they were working, but there were problems in rescue efforts as the ground continued to move and curve in.

However, yesterday, the ground seemed to have stabilised and teams were able to move in.

All mining activities at the mine have been suspended until further notice.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Zhemu Soda visited the mine yesterday to assess and proffer the necessary support. Government deployed its personnel to assist in the rescue.

Plans to reach the place where the miners are suspected to be trapped had been worked out, said Minister Soda, and Government engineers had been deployed to advise on the way forward.

“A dark cloud has hung over Redwing Mine here in Penhalonga. What we observed when we arrived here is that it looks like there was a tremor which hit the area and affected tunnels where people were working,” said Minister Soda.

“Two attempts were made to rescue the miners on Thursday but that was stopped because the ground was still unstable. At least the rescue team have managed to come up with a strategy so that they will be able to get access to the place where these people are suspected to have been trapped in.”

Minister Soda said blocks were taken underground to try and support the collapsed areas.

As rescue efforts continue, Government asked the management to suspend all the mining activities within the vicinity of the accident “so that we don’t continue to experience similar accidents while these rescue operations are underway”.

“Our chief Government engineer and his team will give advice to Government on what needs to be done going forward with the mining operations being done here,” he added.

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, said all Government systems had been activated.

“We have been advised that the ground at the mine is now stable and the mine rescuers are now down in the shaft. As a province, we are very grateful to the Minister of Mines and his team who have quickly rushed down here and be part of the rescue team.

“We have been assured that there is a possibility they will be rescued alive. We are going to provide every support that is necessary to rescue our miners,” said Minister Mugadza.

Leader of the rescue team, Mr Blessing Mashange, said the miners were trapped by boulders and “we are hoping there is ventilation inside the mine”.

“There is a possibility that we are going to rescue them alive,” said Mr Mashange.