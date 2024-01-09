Redwing mine accident: President calls for thorough probe

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

The highest degree of safety must be upheld in all mining activities with President Mnangagwa ordering a thorough investigation into the Redwing Mine accident, Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said in a statement yesterday after Sunday’s rescue of 15 miners trapped underground for four days.

Acting President Chiwenga thanked the multifaceted response by stakeholders to ensure the success of the mission that brought the miners alive.

Despite the success of the mission, authorities are keen to ensure stakeholders draw lessons and adopt appropriate measures to improve safety in the mining sector regardless of ownership and nature of mining activity.

“On behalf of His Excellency the President who is on a month-long annual break, Government and on my behalf, I deeply applaud the multi-agency teams from both Government and the private sector for a successful rescue operation which saved 15 trapped miners at the Metallon Gold-owned Redwing Mine in Penhalonga, Manicaland Province,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

“Going forward, His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa who keenly followed the rescue efforts throughout, has directed the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to thoroughly and fully investigate this disaster so Government can draw necessary lessons and adopt appropriate measures to improve safety in the whole mining sector, regardless of ownership and nature of mining activity.

“Safety of mining workers and artisanal miners remains uppermost. Government is determined to ensure that impressive growth in the mining sector is underpinned by safety standards of the highest order in this strategic sector.

“Remarkable team-spirit and prompt response and mobilisation of resources by all concerned, including the mining sector, saved the 15 distressed souls, giving our nation nothing short of a miracle without any parallel in the world.

“The situation was dire. Massive tremors collapsed the mine, creating deep cracks around the mine, thus making all rescue efforts hazardous and painstakingly slow.

“It became a race against time. Happily, the operation concluded successfully with all the trapped miners brought to safety. Government is most grateful to the teams involved, and to the 15 trapped miners who kept united and hopeful.

“Government keenly follows the miners as they currently receive medical attention, including counselling services,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

Those who conducted the rescue operation that brought the miners safe and alive reportedly used cutting edge technology to locate them, and ensure the successful rescue of 15 miners.