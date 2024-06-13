Redefined Concert: Master H proves success is no fluke

Trust Khosa

Zimdancehall sensation, Master H, says he has never doubted himself as a star despite his humble upbringing. Born 24 years ago in Murehwa, Master H — real name Hillary Marufu — reckons success comes out of sweat and sacrifice.

The chanter, who recently featured at the Castle Tankard Show and the OK Grand Challenge Race Day Concert, vowed to remain grounded despite hitting a purple patch.

He will also take part in the Redefined Concert scheduled for the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on Saturday.

Master H will share the stage with Jah Prayzah, Feli Nandi, and Winky D at this event.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Master H said he would not be changed by fame.

“I got all this fame out of sweat and sacrifice. I will remain grounded despite high expectations from my fans out there.

“My musical journey started in 2016 after I completed my O Level studies at Zengeza 3 High.

“I could not proceed to A Level because I was already doing music.

“It’s a long journey that I travelled since then. I got a lot of support from the likes of my first producer Jalalo (former Tambaoga band member), Chillspot Family, Hard Mashona Culture Trust among others.”

Master H, who did his primary education in Murehwa, said he easily adjusted to life in Chitungwiza when he moved from the rural areas.

“Growing up, I liked Michael Jackson before I fell in love with Zimdancehall because it was popular back in the day.

“It was in Chitungwiza where I still reside where I perfected my calling as a musician.

“In terms of popularity, I can’t say that I am famous, but I am only representing the future of Zimbabwean music. I wouldn’t want fame to get into my head, but I am only doing what I enjoy the most.”

Master H, who is known for such club bangers as “Dhanzi”, “Kufamba Nekutenda” and “Zviri Mumoyo” among others, owes his success to fans.

Gateway Stream, a subsidiary of Rainbow Tourism Group, is behind the Redefined Concert. According to Elton Kurima, the company’s media manager, it’s all systems go.

“Preparations are well on course as we are drawing close to the day. All the musicians and artistes are ready to give fans an amazing and unforgettable experience.

“The master of ceremony for theconcert will be Tatenda Charlton Nyevera, popularly known by his stage name Merciless.

“Fans are going to be entertained throughout the night as we will also have DJ Tanaman and DJ Iroq to keep fans on their feet,” said Kurima.

Feli Nandi, the only female artiste on the line-up, said: “It is a great honour to perform alongside my brothers Winky D, Jah Prayzah, and Master H.

“It is a lot of pressure, however, we are ready to deliver a great performance. We have been rehearsing every day for over a month now.”

Not to be outdone is Master H, who is promising fireworks at the event meant to change his career.

“There is no need for fans to get worried about the cold because we are going to keep them warm at the show. New things will happen in my life at this show and I can’t thank God enough,” he said.

The first edition of the concert which was held in 2022, featured Jah Prayzah, Winky D, and Nutty O.