Redcliff accident claims one

A police officer attends to one of the injured passengers at the accident scene.

The Herald

Midlands Correspondent
One person died on the spot while two others are battling for life at Gweru Provincial Hospital after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head on collision at the Redcliff turnoff along the Gweru-Kwekwe highway on Thursday evening.

The deceased was driving a Nissan X-Trail towards Gweru when she tried to overtake a haulage truck, resulting in a head on collision with a Kwekwe bound Jeep Cherokee.

Two other female passengers who were in the Nissan X-Trail were rushed to Kwekwe District Hospital and were referred to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee escaped with minor injuries and was treated and discharged at Kwekwe hospital.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the accident.

More to follow

