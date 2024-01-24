Redcliff mayor dies

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

Redcliff mayor and Ward 3, Councillor Clayton Masiyatsva collapsed and died this afternoon.

He collapsed at home and was pronounced dead upon admission to Topomas Clinic.

Cllr Masiyatsva has been mayor of Redcliff municipality for three consecutive terms.

Acting Town Clerk, Mr Nyararai Gomba confirmed the sudden passing on of Clr Masiyatsva.

“I confirm that Cllr Masiyatsva, passed on this afternoon upon admission at Topomas Clinic in Kwekwe. He has not been well since the end of last year and we thought he would recover but unfortunately, he just collapsed today and was pronounced dead at the hospital,” said Mr Gomba.