Red Cross provides support to the victims of tropical depression Ana

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) in collaboration with Danish and Finish Red Cross have assisted the victims of overland tropical depression Ana by offering first aid to the affected and providing other relief materials such as tents.

Other pre-positioned relief materials to be distributed in response to needs assessment include hygiene kits, blankets, jerry cans and mosquito nets.

This comes as people in different parts of the country have been urged by the Government to remain alert and be on the lookout for Tropical Depression Ana, which has been causing heavy rains and flash flooding.

In a statement, the ZRCS communications and corporate affairs manager Mr Stambuli Kim said most of the provinces were affected by the heavy rains which will continue to weaken infrastructure as moisture saturation increases.

“ZRCS volunteers are already on standby, while in some places such as Chipinge and Chimanimani, they are already conducting simulations for first aid and psychological first aid preparedness,” he said.

Mr Stambuli said in Mashonaland East province they dispatched response material to Mudzi district as per request of the Civil Protection Committee while in Manicaland 19 Households had their homesteads blown out by strong winds in Nyanga district (Ward 21, 31, 27).

Assistance was also being given to Gairezi Clinic and Nyafaru High School that had their roofs blown off.