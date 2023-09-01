Red Cross offers free health services at ZAS

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) is offering free health services and tagging minors at the on-going 113th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) in Harare.

Running under the theme “Sustained Growth: Adaptation. Productivity. Linkages” the show allows companies and organisations to showcase their innovations, products and services.

It draws a diverse audience and recognising the potential for children to become separated from their families in the crowd.

ZRCS initiated a solution-driven approach of tagging all minors attending the show and understanding the challenges of reuniting lost children with their families.

ZRCS, through its Restoring Family Links (RFL) unit, has deployed dedicated volunteers across multiple gates and at its own stand.

The volunteers are tagging minors with contact details, facilitating swift reunions in case of separation.

Mr Elias Hwenga, the ZRCS secretary-general expressed gratitude towards the national society’s wide volunteer base.

He said the selfless acts by the men and women made it possible for Red Cross to reach many communities in need.

“As a humanitarian voluntary organisation, the services that we proffer at community level are driven by the volunteers. We do not take for granted their dedication and unmatched effort in providing timely, appropriate and sustainable humanitarian service to all communities,” said Mr Hwenga.