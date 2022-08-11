Red carpet reception for Take Money in SA

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

WBC super bantamweight interim champion Kuda “Take Money” Chiwandire has arrived in South Africa where a red carpet was rolled out for her.

Chiwandire will pitch tent in Johannesburg, South Africa in the next 10 days preparing for her title defence against Mexican Zulina Munoz on August 27 at the Harare International Conference Centre.

She is expected to fine-tune ring-work against at least three South African boxers whom her management has engaged for sparring sessions.

Upon her arrival at the OR Tambo International Airport, Chiwandire had a red carpet rolled out for her by Zororo Phumulani who have committed themselves to helping the boxer during her stay in South Africa.

Zororo Phumulani will be providing a shuttle vehicle for the pugilist as well as arranging recreational services.

Speaking after receiving Chiwandire and her manager/coach Clyde Musonda, Zororo Phumulani Marketing Manager Tendai Mangoti said the boxer deserves all the respect given her achievements in the ring.

“We decided to roll the red carpet for our pugilist Kuda Chiwandire upon her arrival. She has to feel important because she deserves to feel like that. We are providing every assistance where we can to make her stay in South Africa as comfortable as possible,” said Mangoti.