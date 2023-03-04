Red carpet fashion NAMA: A bright colour confetti explosion

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Fashion 263

‘‘It was not as if fashion was back to normal exactly, more like it was not front and centre, with stars gravitating to more understated styles, and the red carpet fashion preshow a near no-show.”

This year, National Art Merit Awards fashion happened in a glitter shower of purple, pink, yellow and blue. In fact I would say it was a confetti explosion of fuchsia froth.

Let us just be blunt about the going ons’ at this annual event. Every year the edition is mired with controversy on both the production and winners side.

Yes, not everyone can be a winner, and it is difficult to please everyone. However it is important to recognise and appreciate artists who would have worked hard throughout the year, instead of frustrating those considered to be crowd’s favourites.

What should be crystal clear should remain clear. It would be so sad and unfortunate to dilute fan’s favourite artists just to impress a few artists, who would not have done much to improve their own productions.

This year organisers of the show were below the belt on their standard production. There were too many glitches but that is a topic for another day, our core business is on the wardrobe malfunctions and highlights.

The fashion statement was the best highlight of the night although we are still far behind when organising the red carpet events. This year’s edition was also marred by poor logistics.

Guests were invited for the red carpet but never got time to be interviewed, let alone showcase their outfits.

It was much of a hurried programme and a scripted need to be written as red carpet is a show on its own that organisers should also invest on.

Or maybe they assumed that a red carpet is just for taking pictures on sponsors’ banners, which is not the case.

I rest my case, like I said we still have a long way to go. The challenge with Nama is they leave everything to the last minute, only to lump everything in one go, when the programme is about to start.

Still on that, why does NAMA not recognise or have a fashion category in their awards?

For crying out loud, Nama has been running for 21 years as an arts event, and yet it has never saw it fit to have a category for fashion artists. Kudos should go to Style Icon Zimbabwe Awards (SIZA) who last year recognized the fashion industry.

But as fashion buffs we also need to be recognized under NAMA since these are our Oscars. We hope 2024 on the 22nd edition, Nama will see it fit to introduce that category.

On to fashion this year at the red carpet, it was clear that designers had a torrid time in coming up with different designs, if not creations.

What you also need to understand is that it was about being colourful and attitude mattered on the outfits.

First and foremost, we need to accept and understand artistes’ concept. On some outfits we were left wondering what the designer or celebrity was thinking.

Metallic embellishments and sparkly crystal touches went beyond gold. Some of the standout looks, included Ginimbilite’s tuxedo lapel jacket, Madam Boss blue long designer garment, Mai Titi purple ensemble, we could say in a fairy tale tulle with matching gloves, Tembalami in brown tuxedo courtesy of 4May International Menswear.

Kudos to 4May who dressed Yours Truly and other 15 artistes on red carpet.

They brought their A game and I am sure they were prepared for the show.

It would myopic to ignore musician’s Freeman outfit during his epic performance. He wore a cream turtle neck matching his trousers. He completed the look with a brown coat which also matched his hat.

Were those clothes for the stage for real in Zimbabwe, which is not that cold?

But he got away with that because it was a performance.

Back to ladies, the boldest and brightest of the bunch were clad in Ivhu Tribe designs.

My favourite look was radio personality KVG’s white mermaid bob tube gown with beads.

She brought the angelic look with Africa touch and feel.

KVG paired her outfit with an updo hairstyle and believe you me even Eva Longoria or Jennifer Lopez was green with envy watching the show on YouTube.

Lol that is if she did.

Hostess Gemma Griffiths did exceptionally well with her purple garment and ponytail

There was debate on social media over some outfit by Ivhu Tribe worn by our local comediennes.

Pardon me, I am not mocking their outfit, just like you also reacting on the outfit, I later understood the concept after an explanation from the skits after Nama show.

Dressing is an art by the way.

Then there were some outfits that some people did not understand, which somehow did not suit the red carpet anyway.

However, people always dress to impress when stepping out to an event.

Wearing red carpet looks is one of the best dressing ideas guaranteed to make you turn heads at your special events like prom, party, pageant and other formal events.

I know some are still sceptical and confused on how to dress for red carpet but here are few tips.

How to Choose the Perfect Red Carpet Event Dress.

There are many different types of red carpet event dresses, depending on the theme and event. Here are some tips for choosing the perfect dress:

1. Choose a dress that is unique and eye-catching. Different red carpet events have different themes and objectives, so make sure your dress is both unique and Eye-catching.

2. If you want to wear a single colour, go with a dark colour. This will be spookier and more attention-grabbing than any other colour choice.

3. If you want to wear complementary colours together, go for lighter colours next (e.g., pink or light purple). This will contrast well with your dark gown and add personality to your look.

4. Try to avoid wearing too much makeup or accessories during a red carpet event; instead, focus on looking natural and fresh without making yourself look overly ornate or gaudy.