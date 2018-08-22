Record label scouts for prison singers

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

At a time when family members were visiting their loved ones corporates, churches and well-wishers were donating different wares and food stuffs to prisoners, local record label Propabless International spent last week scouting for talent at Harare Central Prison.

The week-long process saw the label signing a 20-member acapella group scheduled to record with them in the coming weeks.

“We picked an acapella group with their own composition to record at our studios at Robin House in Harare CBD,” said the label’s entertainment manager Blessing Chikukutu.

The group will record an album of their original compositions.

Chikukutu said the project is meant to give another chance to prisoners as well as uplift their spirits and help them focus more on the positives in their lives and that is their talent.

Founded 2015 in Mbare, Propabless Studios moved to the CBD last year for a spacious studio space that can accommodate their state-of–the-art recording equipment.

Since moving they have worked with various seasoned artistes including Muzimba, Tocky Vibes, Pah Chihera, Ba Shupi and Dadza D, all being produced by DJ Miles.

They have also been grooming young artiste including Buddo Knox, Mama Vee and Pamela, all coming from diverse genres.

Their video making big now headed by new recruit Blessed Kubvoruno aka Bleswyn Kays, who is currently working on various new projects including a Tocky Vibes video to be released soon.

They also recently released a medley video for Love Season riddim featuring Guspy Warrior, Ba Shupi, Sweetness, Terry Afrika, Mark Geezo, Prosper Fi Real and Honey Vibez.

“What attracted me to Propabless having excelled on my own was a shared vision, professionalism and an opportunity to expand using great equipment and a conducive environment.

“Now I have an opportunity to work with great artistes using the best equipment that can produce best quality videos,” said Bleswyn Kays.

On music promotion side the company will be staging a show featuring Ninja Lipsy and Stunner in Gutu this weekend and another featuring Jah Signal, Trinta and Betty Makaya in South Africa.

