Record crowd clears Zanu PF victory path

Blessings Chidakwa Zimpapers Elections Desk

Zanu PF’s culture of winning elections, riding on the back of unparalleled popularity, remains unquestionable and the revolutionary party is marching towards yet another crushing victory in the August 23 harmonised general elections, President Mnangagwa has said.

He was speaking during another oversubscribed Presidential Star Rally held at Mutawatawa Growth Point in Mashonaland East Province on Saturday.

So highly attended was the Mutawatawa star rally that even the President conceded that the Zaka rally held in Masvingo Province that attracted 124 000 people had been overtaken by a huge margin.

The party’s regalia prepared for 200 000 people and distributed diligently, is said to have run out, with some supporters going without due to the sheer numbers.

Zanu PF Secretary for Security, Cde Lovemore Matuke, who hails from Masvingo Province was invited to the podium by President Mnangagwa to check for himself if their 124 000 supporters they mobilised in Zaka, came close to the Mutawatawa multitudes.

Cde Matuke conceded that Mashonaland East Province had mobilised a bigger crowd than theirs.

In his address, President Mnangagwa said he was happy with the huge turnout, adding that given Zanu PF’s close relations with the people since the days of the liberation struggle, it will continue to rule the country.

“I have seen that Mashonaland East is the leading province. Those from Masvingo, who were leading, have now lost their place to Mashonaland East,” said the President.

“I have never seen such a huge number of people gathered in one place. This has never happened in the history of our country. You, our forebears, who have gone to the yonder world, are the ones who have gathered your people here with us today.”

President Mnangagwa jokingly said when Zanu PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu rose to address, he nearly fell to the ground after being shocked by the size of the crowd.

“You are the cream of our party. You give us a lot of joy; you people of Mashonaland East. Our revolutionary mass party, Zanu PF, is the most popular party in Zimbabwe.

“Even the election observers among us here are shocked because they have never seen such a huge crowd gather in one place in their countries. This only happens in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Zanu PF’s mobilisation muscle, said the President, demonstrated that once a country has been slapped with sanctions, its people will come together in unity and work for the development of their nation.

He added that the huge attendance demonstrated to the West that Zimbabweans are united during the day and at night.

“Even in days of hunger and those of bountiful harvests, we remain united. Even if those from the West continue loathing us, we remain united in loving our motherland. It is the only party that has a history of the liberation of this country. It is the only party that has brought democracy, independence and respect to the people of our motherland, Zimbabwe.

“This is a testimony before anybody who has eyes to see; we are democratic and we are united. We will continue moving forward and backwards never as a united people of the Republic of Zimbabwe.”

President Mnangagwa said only Zanu PF has the bragging rights of Zimbabwe.

“We are a people’s party. We represent the needs of the people. We have a history of bringing about independence, freedom and democracy for our people. No one else and no other political party in this country can claim this position.

“Only Zanu PF is qualified to speak about bringing freedom. Yes, we have wayward children, but we don’t condemn them because they are part of our country. In Zimbabwe, we have some small wayward parties, but they remain our people,” he said.

As the champion of peace, President Mnangagwa said despite some rogue elements attempting to cause mayhem in the country, violence should be shunned at all costs.

“We are now going for elections, you should go and vote in your numbers. Be wary of those who come here with the intention of causing violence. They will come with the gospel of violence and not the gospel of Christ.

“Do not engage in violence with them. Give them water instead and let them continue on their way. Do not give them somewhere to sleep; let them continue with their journey. The Second Republic, first and foremost, requires peace in the country,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is one of the most peaceful countries in the SADC region and on the continent.

However, there are many countries that do not want Zimbabwe to be peaceful, and want the nation to be violent and divided.

“I say shame on them. We are united as a people and as a united nation,” said President Mnangagwa.

The Second Republic, he said, has the interests of the people at heart and it is only through production by locals that the nation will attain an empowered upper middle income society by 2030.

The President urged citizens to engage in production for a better Zimbabwe saying the Second Republic has no place for lazy people.

Through sound policies and hard work, over 80 percent of products found in shops are locally produced, up from 37 percent in 2017 when the Second Republic came in.

“Everyone I say to you, engage in production. All of us must work, Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo. The onus is on us to build our own country,” said President Mnangagwa.