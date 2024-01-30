Reaping of irrigated tobacco almost coming to an end

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

Harvesting of the irrigated planted tobacco is coming to an end countrywide with farmers impressed with the quality of the crop.

The process started in December and the crop is generally reported to be in good condition.

Many small-scale farmers, who rely totally on rainfall, stopped planting two weeks ago.

This season farmers have 118 326ha of tobacco compared to 110 795ha signaling a 6 percent decrease.

Farmers this season did not get rains early resulting in delayed planting of various crops.

This means the productivity of all crops will be reduced but at meaningful levels.

Tobacco Farmers’ Union Trust president Mr Victor Mariranyika said the worry was on the rains which were continuously pounding the country over the past two weeks adding that too much rain will compromise leaf quality.

He advised farmers who have recently planted to use herbicides to destroy weeds and pests that may cause damage to the crop.

He said the progress on tobacco farming is satisfactory, although farmers failed to get enough rain on time.

“The hectarage established by farmers is a sign of commitment towards improving agriculture. Reaping is going on well and at the same time small-scale farmers finished planting the crop two weeks ago,” he said.

Tobacco farmers in Banket said they were afraid that the incessant rains may compromise the harvesting process and the quality of the leaf adding that the dry spell experienced will ensure that farmers speed up the process.

Mrs Abigirl Mudavanhu said harvesting of the irrigated crop is underway adding that the sun break will allow farmers to do the work.

“We require more people to do the work but we can not afford to pay them. We are only three people here so we delayed the process and some of the tobacco leaves were compromised by rain,” she said.

Another villager Mr Aaron Munemo near Maheu farm indicated that they are almost through with the process adding that they are left with grading, packaging and marketing.

“We started early December and we are almost through. We hope our crop will not be affected by the moisture. This dry spell which is expected for the next two weeks will ensure that farmers finalize harvesting,” he said.

He said the probability of attaining record harvest has been compromised by the late start of the season.

Statistics from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB)also revealed that about 19 024hectares were put under irrigated tobacco and 91 771ha under dryland compared to 18 896ha for irrigated and 99 430ha under dryland last season.

Mashonaland West province was leading in tobacco planting with over 39 952 hectares put under tobacco followed by Mashonaland Central with 31 348ha

Mashonaland East planted 20 606ha compared to 22 946ha followed by Manicaland with 19 795ha compared to 20 921ha planted last season.