Real Betis Academy to support Murape on DeMbare move

15 Dec, 2022 - 12:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Real Betis Academy to support Murape on DeMbare move Real Betis Academy development coach Murape Murape (centre) flanked by the academy's chairman Gerald Sibanda (left) and an academy player.

The Herald

Grace Chingoma-Senior Sports Reporter

REAL Betis Zimbabwe Academy chairman Gerald Sibanda says the academy will support their coach Murape Murape if he is roped into the Dynamos technical team.

The former midfielder, who is currently touring Spain with the academy on a 10-day training camp, is tipped to become the assistant coach to newly-appointed DeMbare gaffer Hebert “Jompano” Maruwa.

Murape is a development coach at Betis Academy.

His boss Sibanda said although they are yet to receive formal communication from the Harare giants, they would be happy with the elevation of their coach.

“We don’t have anything formal from Dynamos or Murape himself but once they confirm and they want him on board, we will fully support him.

“We are happy for him to take the next step and continue to serve football on the professional stage,” said Sibanda.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting