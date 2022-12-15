Real Betis Academy to support Murape on DeMbare move

Real Betis Academy development coach Murape Murape (centre) flanked by the academy's chairman Gerald Sibanda (left) and an academy player.

Grace Chingoma-Senior Sports Reporter

REAL Betis Zimbabwe Academy chairman Gerald Sibanda says the academy will support their coach Murape Murape if he is roped into the Dynamos technical team.

The former midfielder, who is currently touring Spain with the academy on a 10-day training camp, is tipped to become the assistant coach to newly-appointed DeMbare gaffer Hebert “Jompano” Maruwa.

Murape is a development coach at Betis Academy.

His boss Sibanda said although they are yet to receive formal communication from the Harare giants, they would be happy with the elevation of their coach.

“We don’t have anything formal from Dynamos or Murape himself but once they confirm and they want him on board, we will fully support him.

“We are happy for him to take the next step and continue to serve football on the professional stage,” said Sibanda.