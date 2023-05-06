Reading: An integral part of learning process

Reading is as enlightening as it is soothing, ennobling and satiating, because, after all, a good book says enough about us to know who we are.

Elliot Ziwira-At the Bookstore

The reading culture appears to be in recession, and this reflects on the dearth of creativity across all interactive spheres.

Writers do not seem to engrave our realities as they used to do; artistes do not chant and charm as they did in days of yore, and journalists have lost their sizzling appeal.

Everything has just gone haywire, it seems.

Where, then, is the problem?

Perhaps, Joseph Brodsky has a point when he says: “There are worse crimes than burning books. One of them is not reading them.” As Judy Blume reasons “it’s not just the books under fire now that worry me. It is the books that will never be written. The books that will never be read.”

Most people will do anything just to avoid reading, because to them reading is both cumbersome and futile. If it were not for examinations they would rather opt for a book-free existence.

There is no worse crime one can commit against humanity than that which robs it of books, for, as Vera Nazarian intimates, “whenever you read a good book, somewhere in the world a door opens to allow in more light.”

Reading is as enlightening as it is soothing, ennobling and satiating, because, after all, a good book says enough about us to know who we are. There is no better way of self-empowerment than encouraging oneself, one’s children, and one’s people to read. And, there is no better way of making others read than writing a good book or story and reading it for them.

The late poet of repute, Maya Angelou, once said: “Any book that helps a child to form a habit of reading, to make reading one of his deep and continuing needs, is good for him.”

But how do children form reading habits? Who informs them on what to read? Are libraries doing enough to encourage informed reading, through the books they stock and outreach programmes? Are the books available to our children doing justice to their hunger to learn about themselves and the world at large? If the reader is too hard done to read, and the writer too demoralised to write what will become of our society?

These and more, fellow countrymen, are the questions that will always weigh us down as we attempt to harness the reading culture, which somehow refuses to be reined in, especially in the wake of technological advancements that offer other outlets for entertainment.

Because reading is one of the major components of the English Language syllabi for both Cambridge and the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC), and transcends subject boundaries, it is only appropriate for us to look at it in depth.

According to Bradney et al (1986), reading is an undertaking that needs not only be inevitably tackled, but one that has to be interpreted and perfected for it to be effective. This is so because reading functions in different situations.

The reasons for reading are varied. Therefore, it is a prerequisite for any effective communicative platform. Since each and every purpose for which the reading task is intended calls for a style peculiar to it, adaptability is imperative if an ounce of satisfaction is to be derived.

Hence, the crucial thing is the identification of the purpose for reading. This purpose may either be, to research for an essay writing task, prepare for a seminar presentation; broaden one’s understanding in a particular area of study in preparation for examinations, entertainment or to find a specific piece of information encountered elsewhere.

If the purpose is comprehended, then, it will be easier to select the reading type suitable.

From the foregoing, five main reasons for reading ensue; reading for enjoyment, overview, search reading, mastery and critical reading.

To many people reading can be a pastime, and in that sense it may be presumed to be an entertainment vehicle. The reading of novels, magazines and newspapers is as informative as it is entertaining. Reading for enjoyment does not require any analytical ability, nor does it elicit intellectual genius, as no questions are likely to be asked afterwards, for entertainment or enjoyment is only as good as it lasts.

Certain types of novels like Mills and Boon, Pacesetters, and those by James Hadley Chase, for instance, are read mainly for their entertainment value, unlike classics like “Jonathan Wild” by Henry Fielding, Virginia Woolf’s “The Waves”, Dickens’ “Great Expectations”, Charlotte Bronte’s “Jane Eyre”, Charles Mungoshi’s “Waiting for the Rain”, “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe, and many others by African writers, that are read not only for enjoyment, but for mastery and critical analysis as well.

Thus, satisfaction can only be derived if the purpose is put to the fore before reading proper.

In some instances, a reader may be tempted to read only for overview or getting the general idea of a text.

Suppose one gets into a library or bookstore, and is not sure of the book that offers enough detail on a research topic or an essay, it will be tasking to read through all the available books before settling on the right one to use.

Therefore, skimming may be the best option. Overview as a type of reading arrests the problems that most readers, especially those reading for examinations, face. They end up panicking, and as a result, read unnecessary information.

However, reading the introduction and conclusion may also not be the antidote that the doctor ordered, since they are usually conclusive, and may ignore or leave out a lot of information on the subject, which may be expounded in the body. In such cases, search reading or scanning may be preferable.

In search reading, the idea is to limit the reading task to the location of a specific piece of information that may be of importance to yet another reading task, like mastery reading. By using the index to determine if the information sought is dealt with, and then scanning through the text for detail, one will be able to determine the relevance of the book for the task at hand.

Thus, scanning, like skimming or overview, aids or compliments other reading types such as critical and mastery or intensive reading, since time will be saved by avoiding unnecessary reading. Concentration will be drawn to relevant material as one is not side-tracked by interesting and yet irrelevant detail.

Mastery or intensive reading creates intellectuals, since the reading task is inspired by the predominant desire to learn the contents of a text thoroughly. Reading for mastery, unlike reading for enjoyment, calls for effective participation of all faculties of the human brain, for a high level of alertness is required seeing that comprehension will be tested afterwards (Nunan, 1991). Also, unlike reading for enjoyment, mastery reading calls for special skills. The SQR3 method, which invariably stands for Survey, Question, Read, Recall/Recite and Review, might prove invaluable in mastery reading. The first thing, however, is to scan the material for an overall impression, which is yet another type of reading.

By taking a paragraph, section or chapter at a time, the text is surveyed for an idea of what it is about and as many as possible questions are asked. The text is then read closely with particular attention paid to the questions raised. Whatever is read, is then recalled or recited, possibly by writing short notes in one’s own words without referring back to the text.

Finally, the notes are reviewed or checked against the original text to ascertain accuracy. Although this may seem arduous, it will prove its mettle come revision time as there will be no need to reread the entire text.

The contents would have been internalised to the effect that a browse through the notes would be sufficient to remind one of what it is all about.

However, it is vital that one guards against making notes at the wrong stage. This should only be left for the recall/recite stage. Focus should always be on the main points, with the beam on the topic sentence of each paragraph, and making sure that it is fully understood. The whole of the paragraph should not be ignored though, as there may be supporting details hidden.

The SQR3 method is not only useful in mastery reading as it can also be used in analytical or critical reading. If all the stages from surveying to reviewing are gone through, it may be easier to assess the text for arguments, evidence and conclusions because the text would have been fully comprehended. Critical reading, therefore, like reading for mastery, calls for an eye akin to analysis since special skills are required.

This is averse to reading for enjoyment or overview where only general information, which may not be required afterwards, will be sought.

To determine the validity of an author’s claim or viewpoint, the critical reader, like the mastery reader, needs to put all his faculties on full alert as it is perilous for him/her to let his mind wander away during the reading task.

Although it is important to adopt a reading style specific to a purpose to arrest the consumption of unnecessary detail, reading types are usually complimentary, as is the case in reading for overview and search reading on one hand, and reading for mastery, search reading and critical reading on the other.

Hence, the adept reader should know what he/she wants to achieve from the reading task at hand. Reading is an integral part of the learning process, which, like breathing, can only be avoided at one’s peril.

Indeed, a man who is well read, can easily be picked out from a bunch of mediocre pretenders, because, as Ralph Waldo Emerson reasons, “if we encounter a man of rare intellect, we should ask him what books he reads.”