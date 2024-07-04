REA connects Sanyati school, clinic and staff houses to solar grid

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has connected a primary school block, staff houses and a clinic to the grid after completing setting up the Gadza 15-kilowatt solar plant in Sechuru, Sanyati.



REA provincial head, Engineer Last Taguma Sauramba said the Gadza Primary and Clinic solar system is a game-changer to the marginalised community.

“There are prepaid meters installed and just like ZESA, they buy prepaid tokens to access power. They are on the same tariffs like ZESA,” he said.

The Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Marian Chombo said connecting rural institutions to the national or solar grids will help in retaining staff.

“We have challenges with some workers shunning rural institutions. The main reason is the unavailability of electricity, water and poor roads,” she said.

“The Government, through its agencies and local councils is addressing this. Apart from REA, the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) is rehabilitating the roads, drilling and rehabilitating boreholes across the province,” she said.

The Gadza solar plant is expected to be officially commissioned soon.