Re-engagement policy a success, Ambassador Shava tells Parly

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava has told Parliament that under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, the policy of re-engagement and re-engagement has brought tangible benefits for the country.

Ambassador Shava said this when he appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade chaired by Chegutu West legislator, Cde Webster Shamu.

He said the successes include the restoration of Zimbabwe in the community of nations as an active member.

“In 2022, Zimbabwe was Vice President to the President of the General Assembly and she was also, until 2023, a Vice President to the President of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

“The new thrust of economic diplomacy has seen all our diplomatic missions shift towards this new imperative. As a result, the missions are now focusing on sourcing for investments in all sectors of the economy. New investments are being realised in infrastructure, as well as the agriculture, tourism and mining sectors,” he said.

Ambassador Shava added that Zimbabwe managed to convince Sadc to join in the fight against sanctions. As a result, at the 39th Session of the Sadc Summit in Tanzania in 2019, the Sadc Anti-Sanctions Day was adopted. The day is commemorated every year on October 28.

“Since 2018, Zimbabwe has established new diplomatic missions in Belarus, Rwanda, Türkiye, Equatorial Guinea, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where we also have a Consulate and an Embassy, and Saudi Arabia, where we have an Embassy in Riyadh.

Another key component of our Foreign Policy under the Second Republic is the diaspora engagement. Already, it is paying positive dividends, with official statistics revealing that nearly US$2 billion was sent in remittances in 2022 through official channels.

“This new policy thrust fits well in the clarion cry by the President that, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo”, and that we should leave noone and no place behind”, he said.

The minister said Zimbabwe has applied for re-admission into the Commonwealth, with the organisation set to give its verdict soon.

He said Zimbabwe is optimistic that she will be re-admitted as she has been receiving positive feedback from the organisation.

“Zimbabwe will assume the leadership of Sadc in August 2024 and has been endorsed by the Southern Africa region and the African Union to be a candidate for a non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2027-2028.

“Zimbabwe also had one of its citizens, Dr Judith Kateera, appointed as the Sadc Deputy Executive Secretary responsible for Corporate Affairs. Equally important is the fact that our own Chief Charumbira was re-elected as the President of the Pan African Union Parliament,” Ambassador Shava said.