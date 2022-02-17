Re-engagement efforts paying dividends: Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

The re-engagement drive under the mantra “Zimbabwe is open for business” being spearheaded in the Second Republic by President Mnangagwa is bearing fruits as witnessed by the securing of substantial foreign investments worth billions of dollars, a cabinet minister has said.

Presenting on defence policy to students of the Joint Command and Staff Course at Zimbabwe Staff College yesterday, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said the re-engagement drive had revitalised the investment climate in the country.

“Since his coming into office on 24th November 2017, His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa embarked on a serious re-engagement programme with those in the international community that had turned their backs against us. As a result of these efforts, Zimbabwe is witnessing signs of positive and promising political and economic relations with the international community of nations,” Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

“These efforts that are being undertaken under the popular “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” mantra, are also aimed at revitalizing the investment climate in the country and attract the much-needed foreign direct investment. This has resulted in the country securing substantial investments such as the $4, 2 billion Darwendale Platinum project.”

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said some of the investment being brought by the re-engagement efforts were long term in nature, needing long turn around periods hence the need for citizens to remain patient.

She said the national defence policy priorities the country’s domestic stability and contribution to international peace and stability while in pursuit of the principle of non-interference, when responding to security crises in other countries. Zimbabwe, she said, priorities preventive diplomacy

“Zimbabwe has always observed the cardinal principle of exhausting diplomatic contacts before disputes erupt into conflicts. In line with this principle, on all the occasions that Zimbabwe has had to go to war since 1980, this had to be a last resort option,” she said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the country’s defence policy resonates with the country’s Look East Policy, which has enabled the Zimbabwe Defence Fo0rces (ZDF) to establish cordial relations with many Armed Forces in friendly countries in Asia and the Far East.

On manpower development, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the policy promotes regular training to equip personnel with knowledge and skills in line with 21st century advances.