Re-engagement drive pays off

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

COTE d’Ivoire has for the first time opened a consulate in Harare owing to President Mnangagwa’s engagement and re-engagement policy which has seen the world warming up to Zimbabwe, while old relations with states like Serbia are being deepened.

Yesterday, new ambassadors from the Republics of Saharawi Arab Democratic, Cote d’Ivoire, Serbia, and Hungary presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House with the latter saying his country will be offering scholarships to Zimbabwe.

This is all part of the successful engagement and re-engagement drive by the Second Republic as a friend to all and enemy to none.

First to present credentials was Saharawi Arab Democratic envoy Mr Moussa Zaoui Louali followed by Mr Sakaria Kone (Cote d’Ivoire), Mr Goran Vujicic (Serbia), and Mr Attilia Gyorgy Horvath (Hungary).

Cote d’Ivoire envoy Mr Kone said he was honoured and privileged to be the first Ambassador of Cote d’Ivoire to the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“This is long overdue and I am very happy that President Alassane Ouattara wanted this to happen.

“This follows a visit by President Mnangagwa to Cote d’Ivoire where the two exchanged notes and underscored the need to join hands in terms of advancing our agenda nationally, continentally, and internationally,” he said.

Mr Kone said he looks forward to working closely with Zimbabwe to advance partnerships in commerce, agriculture, and business-to-business interaction. Serbian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Goran Vujicic said he was grateful to be accredited for his second term in the country.

“I can assure you that my mission will do its utmost to restore everything that was part of the development of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Vujicic added that he would help facilitate exchange programmes with experts between the two nations so that they grow together.

Hungary Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Horvath said his country already enjoys cordial relations with Zimbabwe, which can only be enhanced.

“Our bilateral relations are very good but we have to boost them. So, we will try to identify more territories in our economy, particularly in the education and science sectors,” he said.

Saharawi Arab Democratic envoy Mr Louali said he reiterated to President Mnangagwa his country’s commitment to work hand-in-hand with Zimbabwe to achieve common interests, aspirations, and goals.

“Our diplomatic relations are deep. I am looking forward to strengthening them and taking them to the highest level,” he said.

Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and the acting permanent secretary in the ministry Ambassador Rofina Chikava attended the event.