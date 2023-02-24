Re-engagement drive continues to bear fruit

President Mnangagwa proposes a toast with the Acting Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador of Mozambique Mr Fransisco Cigarro, during a New Year Greetings Reception for Ambassadors and Heads of International Organisations hosted by the President at State House in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s engagement and re-engagement efforts continue to bear fruit as evidenced by the partial removal of illegal sanctions by the European Union, development assistance by the European Development Fund, and the invitation of Harare for the first time to the United States-Africa summit last year among others, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said this also comes as Africa continues to rise, feed itself, industrialise, modernise and grow its economies.

President Mnangagwa said this yesterday at State House in Harare while hosting a reception for ambassadors and international organisations accredited to Zimbabwe for his annual New Year greetings and meeting with diplomats.

“I applaud you all for the progressive and cordial nature of the ongoing engagement efforts. This is reflected by the numerous successes we continue to score together, arising from our collaboration and co-operation.

“Furthermore, my Government acknowledges the removal of sanctions by the European Union and development assistance availed by the European Development Fund. It is pleasing that political dialogue with the EU continues under Article 8 of the Cotonou Partnership Agreement,” said President Mnangagwa.

“We are optimistic that the remaining punitive and inhibitive illegal sanctions on the Zimbabwe Defence Industries will be removed. It is in our collective interests to continue taking advantage of opportunities and mutually beneficial partnerships which our countries have to offer in terms of investment and trade.”

With regards to re-joining the Commonwealth, the President said Zimbabwe was waiting for the release of the November 2022 Commonwealth assessment mission report and remained optimistic about positive outcomes.

“In terms of our relations with the United States, commendable progress has been equally made in a number of areas. We welcome the invitation to participate in the US-Africa summit held in Washington DC in December 2022. However, the continued existence of illegal sanctions has been an albatross, suffocating existing goodwill and commendable efforts of engagements being spearheaded by industrialists on both sides.

“The increased and glaring consensus on both sides that the illegal sanctions are hindering our full potential in terms of bilateral trade and co-operation must be used for the two peoples to never be stuck in the past,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said it was however, gratifying that Africa and the Eastern world continue to stand by Zimbabwe.

“I am grateful that our African brothers continue to stand with us in our call for the immediate and unconditional removal of illegal sanctions. At the 77th UN General Assembly, the African Union amplified our continental voice. We forever cherish the continued solidarity from the AU, SADC, and other progressive organisations.

“Beyond our continent, our nation has received continued support from China and Russia as we relentlessly pursue the removal of sanctions. My Government commends the solidarity and cordial ties, borne out of our historic cooperation now enabling us to respond to the realities of the current epoch.

“I want to call upon you all to ride on the path of dialogue and engagement, which is the hallmark of the Second Republic. Rest assured, my door is forever open and my arms are outstretched to dialogue with you and your respective Governments towards broadening and deepening our relations and understanding,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said Zimbabwe remained committed to working with Sadc in the peaceful resolution of conflicts within the region, the continent and beyond and that ought to be respected and upheld.

“Hence in the context of territorial integrity and the sovereignty of member states, overt and covert interference in internal affairs must be condemned”.

Turning to the forthcoming harmonised elections, President Mnangagwa committed himself to holding free and fair elections.

“Zimbabwe will soon be holding the Harmonised General Elections in line with our national constitutional requirements. My Government reaffirms its commitment to the holding of free, peaceful and credible elections. The process is set to reflect the will of our people and our overarching quest to defend and promote our hard won independence,” said President Mnangagwa.

On the Private Voluntary Organisation Amendment Bill, the President told diplomats that the Bill was noble.

“In the meantime, allow me to dispel perceptions regarding the Private and Voluntary Organisations Bill. The legal instrument, as in any other jurisdiction, facilitates the state to exercise its regulatory function, while ensuring enhanced aid co-ordination and convergence of the work of development partners within the framework of our national priorities.”

Turning to the economy, President Mnangagwa said the Government continued to work towards improving its export performance under the National Export Strategy as efforts continue to increase export earnings.

“To augment this, my Government is implementing an ambitious domestic reform programme geared towards opening and transforming the country. This is anchored on an inclusive development model, accelerating, sustained economic growth, science, technology, and innovation as well as human development,” he said.

President Mnangagwa expressed regret on the recent earthquake in Turkiye and Syria which claimed many lives and displaced millions in one of the worst disasters in the world.

In the case of Sadc region, he said, the frequency of cyclones and other weather-related disasters has been increasing and the Sadc Disaster Preparedness and Response Strategy provide a co-ordinated and multi-sectoral approach for the region to respond to such calamities.

Speaking at the same event, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava commended President Mnangagwa for his visionary leadership.

He said it was important for Zimbabwe to continue consolidating relations with diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe for mutual benefit.

Acting Dean and Mozambican Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Francisco Cigarro, said Zimbabwe under the leadership of President Mnangagwa was doing well in terms of engagement and re-engagement and his mantra of leaving “no one and no place behind” and an “enemy to none but friend to all”.

He commended First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa for her philanthropic work saying it has turned around the fortunes of many disadvantaged persons.