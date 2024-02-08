Re-engagement continues paying dividends

President Mnangagwa receives letters of credence from the Belarusian Ambassador designate to Zimbabwe Mr Ihar Marshalau at State House in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Justin Mutenda

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE will continue to reap huge dividends from its engagement and re-engagement drive, especially in the areas of technology, agriculture and training of specialists.

Presenting their credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday, incoming Ambassador designates from Belarus and Mozambique pledged to foster stronger bilateral ties between their countries and Zimbabwe.

Belarus Ambassador designate to Zimbabwe, Mr Ihar Marshalau, said increasing cooperation between Zimbabwe and his country will characterise his tenure.

“It is known that Belarus and Zimbabwe enjoy successful partnerships in areas such as agriculture, health and education. In the course of the meeting, I indicated that Belarus has a well-developed industry starting from sewing machines, production of cars and trucks, metallurgy and oil refinery.

“We are ready to share technologies, train specialists in our country and provide all necessary assistance for the prosperity of the people of Zimbabwe. I am delighted not only to represent Belarus here but to contribute to our strong bilateral relations,” he said.

Mozambique Ambassador designate to Zimbabwe, Mr Carvalho Muaria, said in his meeting with President Mnangagwa, they discussed enhancing cooperation.

“My duty here will be to enhance the existing relationship and enlarge it for economic gain. We have a lot of areas such as transport, the Manica corridor, and agriculture where Zimbabwe is doing well. We need to learn that Zimbabwe has very good experience in agriculture,” he said.

Ambassador Muaria said historically, Mozambicans and Zimbabweans were the same people.

“We are working towards enhancing this value. Our relations are historical. We have been working together since long back as the President was saying during the era of the Munhumutapa Kingdom. So, it means that we are the same,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s new Ambassador designate to Pakistan, Retired Air Marshal Titus Abu Basuthu, who paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa before departing for his new posting yesterday, pledged to strengthen the strong ties between the two nations.

“Pakistan has been a friend to Zimbabwe for a long time, not just a friend but one that has come to aid. At one time the Air Force of Zimbabwe was commanded by an Air Marshal from Pakistan.

“That tells you the degree of friendship between Zimbabwe and Pakistan and the assistance that was critically required at that time which was rendered,” he said.

Ambassador Basuthu said building on that, the two nations are going to expand the cooperation, expand the mutual interest, particularly in terms of trade and investment into Zimbabwe.

“That is one area which will drive our agenda when we get to the ground in Pakistan, we are going to expose to them what Zimbabwe offers and also get them to visit the country if they can, so they can appreciate what it offers.

“We think that business-to-business relationships and trade investment is critical at this juncture,” he said.

The late retired Air Marshal Mohammed Abdul Azim Daudpota of Pakistan was the first non-white commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe after independence. He and a team of 20 pilots, 18 aircraft engineers and three air traffic controllers were seconded to the AFZ from 1983 to 1986.