RCZ and RPAZ sign MoU to improve nuclear research

Sifelani Tsiko Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

The Research Council of Zimbabwe (RCZ) and the Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe (RPAZ) have signed a memorandum of understanding that aims to improve energy security and develop capacity for the development of nuclear and radiation technology in the country.

The MoU sets out the framework for cooperation between RPAZ and RCZ in areas of common interest to jointly conduct, coordinate and publish selected research efforts on nuclear development and innovation and radiation safety in the country.

Parties to the agreement said cooperation is essential for the effective and efficient performance of the two respective functions and ultimately promotion of research and development in Zimbabwe.

The MoU was signed by Justice Chipuru, chief executive officer of RPAZ and Dr Timothy Marango, acting executive director of RCZ.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, RPAZ board chairperson, Dr Anna Mary Nyakabau said nuclear and radiation technology had the potential to contribute to various economic development sectors in the country.

“Nuclear technology has proven to be beneficial for clean energy generation, diagnosis and treatment in healthcare, the championing of pest management and forming of new agriculture technologies like nutrigation,” she said.

“We hope that this MoU will contribute towards efforts to establish nuclear and radiation technology solutions for the country.”

The country’s sustainable development goals, she said, could be achieved through exploration in nuclear research.

“Progress in nuclear innovation will occur step by step and with each victory the nation will abate its challenges and will progress towards the attainment of an upper middle income economy by 2030,” Dr Nyakabau said.

Speaking at the same event, Prof Zororo Muranda, board chairperson of RCZ, said the country needed to harness new technologies to remain competitive.

“For our nation to be competitive in the global economic landscape we need to invest in research and innovation. I therefore call upon all stakeholders here present to put all effort into the perpetuation of this strategic MoU,” he said.

Zimbabwe and most other African countries have identified the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology as an important vehicle for driving development in the healthcare and agriculture sectors as well as the attainment of the continent’s Agenda 2063 and SDGs.

Small – scale farmers in the Niayes, Senegal were now using nuclear technology in eradicating the threat of the tsetse fly while new nuclear technology irrigation systems are saving water in Ghana through the move from sprinkler to drip irrigation.

Nigeria is experiencing increased cucumber yield due to nuclear based fertigation technology.

South Africa has managed to develop healthcare profiles for nuclear medicine and molecular imaging for its healthcare sector.

“Our nation, like these, calls for long term, sustainable, clean solutions in agriculture, health and energy which nuclear research has the ability to provide,” said Prof Muranda.

There is a growing realisation that Africa should harness peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology including nuclear-derived uses and applications such as radiotherapy and the use of radioactive isotopes for diagnosis in healthcare, non-destructive testing and industrial uses, water resources monitoring, real-time polymerase chain reaction uses and to track microplastics in the environment among other issues.