RBZ to maintain price stability in 2024

Africa Moyo and Wallace Ruzvidzo

As year 2024 begins today, Zimbabweans from all walks of life are optimistic that the year would be kind to them and the country, with Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya promising that price stability would continue.

Most parts of the country were a hive of activity yesterday as people bought some food for the day and a few fire crackers to light at midnight to mark the start of a new year.

Dr Mangudya wished “all Zimbabweans the best for 2024” and assured the public that “the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe shall stay the course of a prudent monetary policy stance that is necessary to protect price stability”.

“The bank would also like to thank the banking sector for safeguarding depositors’ funds, which is critical for financial system stability, and the public’s positive response to our policy measures.

“We are pleased by the great efforts of exporters and the diasporans, who have done a great job to continue to provide forex resources that helped to increase capacity use within the national economy, and the entire business community for maintaining relative price stability during the year. May the good Lord’s blessings be with all Zimbabweans in 2024 as we journey towards Vision 2030,” said Dr Mangudya.

The country experienced general price stability after monetary authorities intervened by revising the interest rates and allowing companies with free funds to import some basic goods duty-free, among other measures.

Ordinary Zimbabweans interviewed in Harare yesterday said they were optimistic that they will develop their lives.

An airtime and newspaper vendor, Mr Chrimson Ngemu, said he was looking forward to a “big year”.

“My friend, I have never been this positive ahead of the start of a new year. You know, I thought last year was going to be bad year when it started because it was an election year, but I was proved wrong. So on the back of such a peaceful year, I know this year will be way better. It is a big year for me and I am expecting big things to happen,” he said.

A vuvuzelas and fireworks seller operating at the corner of Simon Vengayi Muzenda Street and Jason Moyo Avenue, who preferred anonymity, said he recorded brisk business as people appeared excited to be moving into the New Year.

“People are really looking forward to celebrating the New Year. When I came here in the morning, I was not expecting people to jostle for these fireworks and vuvuzelas the way they have been. I was shocked because by midday, all had been bought out and I had to run around to source some more. For me, it is an indication that the new year would be great,” he said.

A saleslady at a shop along Nelson Mandela Avenue and First Street Mall, who also preferred anonymity said she was looking forward to a productive 2024.

“I am very excited my brother. There is just something about the start of a new year and I am really feeling good about this new year.

“If you look around here, most shops are closed because people are enjoying but I am here open. So, I was telling myself that my business should grow in 2024 and I should excel to the point where I do not have to open during this time next year,” she said.