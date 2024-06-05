RBZ bosses sign integrity pledges

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mushayavanhu (right) and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission chairperson Michael Reza (left) during the signing of integrity pledges in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Tinashe Chitwanga

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s top managers yesterday reinforced their non-tolerance to corruption by signing the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Integrity Pledges, in line with President Mnangagwa’s no-nonsense stance against graft and related vices.

RBZ Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu, deputy Governors Dr Jesimen Chipika and Dr Innocent Matshe, as well as other senior officials at the central bank put pen to paper, pledging to serve the people of Zimbabwe diligently.

Integrity Pledges are social contracts through which individuals affirm their commitment to act against corruption.

Individuals are expected to conduct themselves honestly and openly in all aspects, abiding by the laws of the country and always espousing ethical principles.

Responding to a question posed by The Herald after signing his pledge, Dr Mushayavanhu said he would walk the talk in ensuring the central bank remained corruption-free in all its dealings.

The upholding of integrity, he said, was an important pillar in the RBZ’s operations and was in sync with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“It is very important in the sense that we are reinforcing the message of no to corruption. We as a central bank, are responsible for many very important decisions in this country and it is important that as officials, we live by that virtue of integrity and this is why we have signed this today.

“Yes, we have signed but we must also walk the talk. This pledge is going to be in my in basket every day. As I start work, that is the first thing I will look at to remind me of the pledge that I made to the nation that we are not going to tolerate corruption in Zimbabwe,” Dr Mushayavanhu said.

ZACC chair Mr Michael Reza said the signing of Integrity Pledges by the RBZ was yet another pivotal step in the country’s ongoing efforts to entrench integrity, promote transparency and accountability in the public sector.

“The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe holds an enormous responsibility and influence within the National Development Strategy 1.

“One of the objectives of the NDS1 is to consolidate the gains made in restoring monetary policy, with major outcomes of improved currency and price stability.

“This is to be achieved through increased use of the local currency as the dominant legal tender by 2025 and financial sector stability.

“The central bank is specifically entrusted with the responsibility to maintain price and financial stability necessary for effective planning and preservation of the value of the local currency,” said Mr Reza.

“This onerous task demands duty bearers of integrity, who can resist the temptation to engage in underhand dealings to enrich themselves.”

He said the action taken by the RBZ bosses would increase the trust and confidence the public and international partners had in the central bank.

“For the Governor of the Reserve Bank, integrity ensures that decisions are made in the best interests of the nation.

“The public commitment by the Governor and other senior officials to uphold integrity is a concrete affirmation that integrity is the lifeblood of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

“It is a total rejection of corruption and dubious conduct in the implementation of the country’s monetary policies,” Mr Reza said.