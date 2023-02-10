Raza’s ILT20 dream crashes

Sports Reporter

ALL-ROUNDER Sikandar Raza’s dream of winning the inaugural International League T20 competition in the United Arab Emirates ended last night when his team Dubai Capitals fell to MI Emirates in the Eliminator.

Raza played a key role with the bat in the do-or-die encounter but his team still fell by eight wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Dubai Capitals posted 151/5 in their 20 overs after they were asked to bat first.

Raza, who was the second-highest run contributor with 38 runs under the belt, featured in a 78-run partnership for the second wicket with Dubai Capitals’ top scorer George Munsey of Scotland who weighed in with a 43-ball 51.

But the target was easily overturned by their opponents who reached 152/2, with 23 balls to spare, thanks to unbeaten half-centuries from the West Indies duo of Andre Fletcher and Nicholas Pooran. Fletcher hit four boundaries and as many sixes as he top-scored with 68 runs from 45 balls.

Pooran walked away with the Man of the Match award for his brisk 66 from 36 balls, which included five maximums and three fours.

Raza and Dubai Capitals were just two games away from winning the title but the defeat sealed their fate.

“We may not have won the ILT20 Championship but we certainly made some champion memories and champion brotherhood. Dubai Capitals, thanks for having me as part of the family and thanks to everyone in this family for your love and care. Forever grateful,” said Raza.