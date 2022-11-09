Breaking News
Supreme Court rules in favour of Chihuri

Supreme Court rules in favour of Chihuri

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Raza, Williams make gains in ICC top 10 rankings

09 Nov, 2022 - 12:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Raza, Williams make gains in ICC top 10 rankings Sikanda Raza

The Herald

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international cricketers Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams have made important gains in the top 10 of the latest International Cricket Council Men’s T20 all-rounder rankings.

Raza gained two places to number four while Williams stormed back into the top 10, after also moving two places up to number nine in the global rankings of the all-rounders.

The duo was key to Zimbabwe’s campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup.

Raza scored 219 runs and had 10 wickets during the month.

His highest score was 82 against Ireland and was complemented by bowling figures of 3-19 against West Indies.

Williams was also in good form as he was Zimbabwe’s second highest contributor of runs with 155 in the bag and five wickets.

Sean Williams

Bangladesh’s Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan and Indian star Hardik Pandya retained their places in the top three of the ICC T20I all-rounders.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting