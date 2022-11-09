Raza, Williams make gains in ICC top 10 rankings

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international cricketers Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams have made important gains in the top 10 of the latest International Cricket Council Men’s T20 all-rounder rankings.

Raza gained two places to number four while Williams stormed back into the top 10, after also moving two places up to number nine in the global rankings of the all-rounders.

The duo was key to Zimbabwe’s campaign at the ICC T20 World Cup.

Raza scored 219 runs and had 10 wickets during the month.

His highest score was 82 against Ireland and was complemented by bowling figures of 3-19 against West Indies.

Williams was also in good form as he was Zimbabwe’s second highest contributor of runs with 155 in the bag and five wickets.

Bangladesh’s Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan and Indian star Hardik Pandya retained their places in the top three of the ICC T20I all-rounders.