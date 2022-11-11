Raza shortlisted for T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament

Breaking News
Health sector brain drain slows down

Health sector brain drain slows down

The Herald

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN Sikandar Raza has been shortlisted for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Player of the Tournament.

The 36-year-old was nominated along with some of the top performers at the tournament that include Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kolhli (both India), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi (both Pakistan), Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga and the England trio of Sam Curran, Jos Buttler and Sam Curran.

The nine-member shortlist was revealed today, with the fans getting the chance to vote for the winner on: www.icc-cricket.com/awards/player-of-the-tournament. The results will be made public after the final, pitting England and Pakistan, on Sunday.

